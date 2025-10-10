Muntu pledges to revive rule of law, invest in human capital

Maj Gen (Rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party presidential flag bearer, has outlined a bold vision for Uganda's future.

Speaking at the launch of the party's manifesto in Kampala on Friday, Muntu emphasised that the document serves as a binding covenant with Ugandans.

"This homestead-based manifesto is our binding covenant with you, it addresses the urgent needs of our time; agricultural revitalisation, equitable resource distribution, issues of the marginalised-the youth, women, persons with disabilities. Victims of past injustices, and displaced communities- affirming our commitment to justice, inclusion, and people centered development," Muntu said.

Muntu's manifesto focuses on several key areas, including reviving the rule of law, investing in human capital, and ensuring equitable resource distribution. He pledged to lead a peaceful, inclusive political transition rooted in constitutionalism, rule of law, and institutional revival.

"We will lead a peaceful, inclusive political transition rooted in constitutionalism, rule of law, and institutional revival. We will superintend democracy that is not just about elections but about empowering citizens to shape their future and hold leaders accountable," Muntu said.

On transportation, Muntu highlighted the need for an integrated transport system, citing the country's failing transport network as a major obstacle to economic growth. "95 percent of freight and passengers depend on roads and many are crumbling. Bridges like Karuma and Katonga are deteriorating while urban congestion and accidents worsen," he said.

To address this challenge, Muntu pledged to introduce an integrated road, rail, and water network, as well as light rail and buses in greater Kampala. "We shall use concessional financing, not gimmicks, and enforce road safety through smart design and education," he said.

ANT's National Coordinator, Alice Alaso, also spoke at the launch, highlighting the party's commitment to people-first reform.

"ANT will deliver people-first reform; specialised regional kidney and cancer treatment centers, strengthen VHTs for preventive care and workforce reform to ensure Health Center III has a doctor, every medical intern is supported, and more medical doctors and nurses are trained and well paid," she said.

Alaso also emphasised the need for mineral-rich regions to benefit directly from their resources.

"We signed out marginalised areas like Karamoja, how can a region be that rich in minerals and remains the poorest area in country, and the current government is very happy to launch a UBOS report that says so, the ANT government will empower not only Karamoja, but any place that has got minerals to benefit directly from those minerals," she said.



