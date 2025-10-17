Muntu pledges to stop illegal sand mining in Lwera

Residents of Mpigi District have urged Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate, to address the rampant illegal sand mining activities in the Lwera swamp along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

The locals claim that while they were barred from engaging in sand mining, Chinese investors have been granted licenses to extract sand in the same wetland, causing ecological damage.

Mr. Peter Nganda, a resident of Buwama Town Council, noted that many youths who previously relied on sand mining for survival have been left jobless due to the crackdown by security officers. "General, move around, and you'll find very energetic young people already drunk, having lost hope and resorted to alcoholism because the opportunities that would help them were granted to foreigners," he said.

Nganda claimed that mega dredgers are being assembled in various swamps by Chinese companies to scoop tonnes of sand in environmentally sensitive areas. "It's unfortunate that the government pretended to have suspended them, but they kept operating with the protection of armed security personnel," he added.

During his campaign trail in Mpigi, Gen. Muntu interacted with residents who highlighted unemployment among youths as a major issue that he should prioritize if elected President in the January General Election. Ms. Mariam Najjuma, a resident of Kayabwe Town Council, noted that the damage caused by Chinese nationals in wetlands is significant, yet locals are not allowed to use even rudimentary tools for sand mining.

"This was one of our main sources of income, which trickled down to our businesses, but it's no more. We ask that if you assume power, prioritize citizens instead of foreigners," she said.

Another pressing issue raised was the alleged brutality meted out by soldiers under the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) against fishermen suspected of engaging in illegal fishing on Lake Victoria. Residents claim that FPU operations favor bigwigs in government and foreigners, while curtailing local fishermen.

According to Mr Emmanuel Mukasa, a fisherman at Ggolo landing site, his five boats, engines, and fishing gear were destroyed, leaving him in absolute poverty.

"Eventually, we've seen NRM cadres, soldiers, and some foreigners operating freely on the lake, and on several occasions, some have been arrested with immature fish, but cases have died along the way," he said.

In response, Gen. Muntu urged Ugandans to avoid fear and not lose hope due to the delayed change of government, assuring them that change will come soon.

"Whatever you're complaining about is a result of impunity, which will be sorted when I become President. Vote for me, and you'll see change," he said.

He pledged to boost agriculture by establishing a farmer's bank to offer soft loans to farmers.

"That will ease access to capital and eventually boost production and incomes. Even prices and quality of inputs will be accorded attention to improve accessibility and boost agriculture, which is the backbone of the economy," he said.