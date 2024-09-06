Muntu speaks out on elite Ugandans who shun active politics

Mr Gregory Mugisha Muntu, president of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, has called on elite Ugandans to join active politics in 2026 if they desire true democracy.

Speaking during a meeting with political and civic actors in Kampala on Friday, Muntu emphasised the need for committed Ugandans to participate in active politics to shape the country's future.

"Our country has many Ugandans who believe in transparency, but many are outside of politics, complaining about poor service delivery," he said. "Why do they stay out of active leadership and expect change to happen somehow?"

Muntu questioned the expectations of those who desire good governance but remain absent from politics.

"Ugandans know what is right and have the capacity to do what is right, but for some reasons, they remain outside the fence. These Ugandans still have hope that things will turn up right at some point and you wonder whom they think will change that situation if they do not participate and submit their ideas,” he said.

Ms Eunice Musiime, Executive Director of Akina Maama wa Africa, noted that despite gains in democracy, threats persist.

"We need to give ourselves hope about the opportunities available for Ugandans to demand their rights, but there are those still in fear," she said.

Ms Musiime highlighted challenges to democracy, including a closing civic space, weak institutions, and shrinking opportunities for civic actors. "We need all citizens on board, including elite Ugandans, to reclaim our freedom."

Mr Jude Kagoro, a political sociologist from Bremen University, Germany, stressed the importance of inclusive research to ensure everyone understands the meaning of democracy.