Muntu to be nominated today, seeks to dislodge Museveni

The Electoral Commission (EC) last evening cleared the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flag bearer, Maj. Gen. (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, to be nominated today.

Maj. Gen. Muntu’s clearance came after the ANT officials, accompanied by their People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) allies, camped at the EC offices yesterday seeking answers as to why his fresh signatures had been delayed for verification and approval.

The ANT Party National Coordinator, Ms Alice Alaso, said in a press statement that the 2021 presidential candidate will be nominated today to again challenge President Museveni, his former bush war comrade, who has been in power for four decades.

“The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) is delighted to inform the public and our supporters that our Presidential Candidate, Gen. Mugisha Muntu, has officially been cleared by the Electoral Commission for nomination. He will be nominated tomorrow, with the specific time to be communicated by the Electoral Commission in due course,” reads part of the statement.

It adds, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our supporters for their steadfast commitment and encouragement throughout this journey. With such unwavering support, we are confident that together we will deliver the change Uganda can trust.”

ANT officials, alongside other presidential aspirants, including the Common Man’s Party counterpart flag bearer, Mubarak Munyagwa, Ecological Party President Muhammad Nsereko, and the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party flag bearer Joseph Kabuleta, among others, last evening stormed the offices of EC seeking to be cleared so that they participate in next year’s presidential race.

As the EC is set to complete the two-day presidential nomination exercise today, only six aspirants, three of whom were nominated yesterday, have been cleared to compete in the 2026 polls.

The EC yesterday kicked off the two-day presidential nomination exercise after clearing five aspirants.

These included Mr Museveni of the National Resistance Movement, Mr Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP), and the Conservative Party’s Elton Joseph Mabirizi, who were nominated yesterday.

Maj Gen Muntu joins Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, and others who will be nominated today.

Mr Nsereko, who is the incumbent Kampala Central MP and the president of Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU), accused the Commission of working for Mr Museveni who allegedly fears real competition in the polls.

The former NRM member said he would back another opposition candidate in case he’s not nominated.

Relatedly, former presidential candidate John Katumba also expressed his dissatisfaction with how the Commission handled the process, which he said was aimed at failing him.

He said that only six signatures were missing from one district, and he was able to submit 80 more signatures; he has had no response since yesterday.

Other aspirants included former presidential candidate Nancy Kalembe, David William Magezi, Ivan Kisaakye, Dr Richard Tumwesigye, among others.

