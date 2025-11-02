Munyagwa demands fresh investigations into Balaalo land saga

Common Man's Party presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa has called for an urgent investigation into the Balaalo land saga in Northern Uganda following President Yoweri Museveni's directive banning the pastoralists from the region.

Addressing journalists in Ntungamo District on Sunday, Mr Munyagwa criticised what he described as misinformation from "mafias" within State House who allegedly deceived the President into believing that pastoralists were grabbing land from locals.

According to Munyagwa, the real culprits behind the land conflicts are the same individuals manipulating the situation for their own benefit.

"The government must investigate this issue thoroughly," Munyagwa emphasised. "These actions are not only unjust but risk sowing seeds of disunity among Ugandans. Every citizen has the constitutional right to live and work wherever they choose in this country. No one should be forced out because of lies and selfish interests."

He revealed that over 150 innocent people, mostly farmers from Ntungamo who had legally purchased land in Northern Uganda, have been affected by the ban and subsequent evictions. He expressed concern that the situation could escalate into a larger conflict if not handled properly.

He urged leaders at all levels to promote peace and unity, warning that attempts to divide citizens along regional or ethnic lines would undermine national harmony and development.

"We need to ensure that our leaders are guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and equality," Munyagwa said.

Munyagwa appealed to President Museveni to review the situation and hold accountable those responsible for misleading the government and displacing innocent citizens.

"It's crucial that we address this issue with the seriousness it deserves, and ensure that the rights of all Ugandans are protected," he added.



