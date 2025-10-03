Munyagwa tells Busoga to use politics as tool against poverty

Presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa of the Common Man’s Party has called on the youth in Busoga sub-region to embrace politics as a tool to end poverty and push for development.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Iganga District on Thursday, Munyagwa said the region’s stagnation was rooted in poor representation at the national level.

“Busoga has been left behind in serious politics, and its youth are not actively involved in shaping the region’s future,” he told the crowd.

“When young people join politics, they gain the power and energy to bring real change to their communities. This will be possible once you elect me as your president,” he added.

Busoga, with a population of 4.37 million people according to the May 2024 census, accounts for 9.5 percent of Uganda’s total population.

Iganga alone hosts over 426,000 residents, of whom more than 230,000 are women. Munyagwa argued that the region’s demographic weight could be turned into political leverage if the youth mobilised and organised.

He turned his criticism to the state of healthcare, highlighting overstretched and under-equipped hospitals.

“If elected, my government will ensure that hospitals are fully equipped and accessible, unlike what is happening now,” he said, pledging round-the-clock medical services, better funding, and improved working conditions for health workers.

On education, Munyagwa said rural schools were neglected compared to urban ones, creating structural inequality.

“All schools under my leadership will follow equal policies and meet the same standards,” he promised, adding that: “A village school in Iganga will be just as good as a school in Kampala. We will use taxpayers’ money to make this vision a reality.”

He pledged to upgrade school infrastructure, ensure fair teacher deployment, and provide adequate teaching materials nationwide.

Munyagwa framed his campaign as one aimed at fairness and inclusion, declaring: “This is a people’s campaign. Together, we will build a nation where no region, no community, and no citizen is left behind.”

Busoga’s challenges remain formidable. As of the 2021 elections, Iganga’s four constituencies recorded 186,519 votes, with opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi taking 58 percent against President Museveni’s 38 percent.

Residents continue to cite poor road infrastructure, unemployment, weak health and education services, corruption, land disputes, gender-based violence and low agricultural productivity as key concerns.

Iganga voting pattern -2021

Total votes- 186,519

Museveni- 35.660-37.96%

Bobi Wine -54,712-58.23%

Munyagwa- not in race