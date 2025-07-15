Munyagwa unveils Common Man’s Party ahead of 2026 elections

Former Kawempe South Member of Parliament, Mubarak Munyagwa, on Monday officially launched a new political formation, The Common Man’s Party (CMP), which he said will field candidates at all levels in the 2026 general elections.

The launch event, held at Jacaranda Gardens in Rubaga Division, marked a new chapter in Uganda’s political landscape. CMP, according to its founders, is committed to championing the rights and dignity of ordinary Ugandans.

CMP replaces the now-dissolved Uganda Economic Party, which Munyagwa described as a people-centered platform created to amplify the voice of the voiceless.

Elected as the party’s founding president, Munyagwa explained that the CMP symbol—a silver platter—was carefully chosen to represent fairness, dignity, and equitable access to national resources for all Ugandans, regardless of social status.

“We believe every Ugandan deserves a seat at the table of opportunity. Our logo, the silver platter, represents a future where resources are shared with the common man, not reserved for a privileged few,” Munyagwa said while addressing party delegates.

He declared that Uganda is entering a pivotal period of political transformation, comparing his leadership journey to that of Moses, the biblical figure who led the Israelites to the Promised Land.

“A new chapter in this country’s history has begun. History has a way of repeating itself. The people have anointed me to liberate the common man, just like the children of Israel anointed Moses,” he said.

“Moses was doubted by many—just like I am today—but what we share is unwavering determination. A new era is unfolding; only the typist is slowing us down now.”

Reflecting on his political career, Munyagwa revealed that he has been involved in activism for over 25 years, advocating for equity and social justice.

“More than half my life has been dedicated to the liberation of the common man. From my early days in the Red-Top Brigade, I’ve stood on the frontlines for a cause where every Ugandan counts,” he said.

He criticized the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), calling it a “tormentor of the common citizen,” and warned that both the ruling party and the opposition are currently fragmented.

“Ironically, while the NRM is crumbling, the opposition is also in disarray. Instead of uniting, we are fighting one another. CMP is not here to fight any group but to strengthen the long-standing struggle for real change.”

Rebranding from Uganda Economic Party

CMP’s legal officer, Prof Dennis Namala, explained the decision to rebrand from the Uganda Economic Party.

“The previous name was too limiting—it sounded like a party only for economists. Yet not every Ugandan, and certainly not every common man, is an economist. We needed a name that reflects inclusivity.”

He added that the silver platter symbol, being circular, stands for unity and equal opportunity.

Mr. Mubarrack Munyagwa, President of the Common Man's Party, speaks during the party’s official launch at Jacaranda Gardens in Rubaga Division on July 15, 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

New Faces, New Vision

Moses Bigirwa, CMP’s newly elected Secretary General, said his decision to join the party was driven by disillusionment with past opposition leadership.

“In 2023, I vowed never again to be led by civilians who lack the capacity to lead a revolution. I have served under many who failed to deliver. That’s why I’ve joined forces with Field Marshal Munyagwa—a true man of the people,” he said.

“I now commit to championing the issues of the common man—long ignored by both the government and the opposition.”

Bigirwa emphasized that CMP’s silver platter logo symbolizes inclusivity and national participation.

“Every Ugandan deserves a share of the national cake. That’s the message we’re sending.”

Roadmap to 2026

CMP leaders announced a nationwide mobilization campaign, with plans to establish grassroots structures in preparation for the 2026 elections. The party aims to recruit candidates from village to national levels, ensuring its agenda reflects the everyday struggles and aspirations of ordinary Ugandans.

An interim leadership structure was also announced, drawing representatives from all regions of the country.

Interim Leadership of CMP

Mubarak Munyagwa – President

Muhammad Mulwani – Vice President, Eastern Region

Habib Ssemakula – Vice President, Buganda Region

John Tumwine – Vice President, Western Region

James Watentena – National Chairperson

Moses Bigirwa – Secretary General

Proscovia Ropani – Deputy Secretary General

Muhammud Mutazindwa – Deputy Chairperson, Electoral Commission

Sultan Nkonge – Deputy Organizing Secretary

Phillip Magambo – Secretary for Tourism and Economic Growth

Edison Mukembo – Secretary for Disabled Affairs

Martha Watenkena – Secretary for Education

Haruna Kawenda – Secretary for Trade

Lubowa Amin Umar – Deputy Secretary for Finance

Musa Lukwago – National Treasurer

John Ngarula – Deputy Publicity Secretary

Innocent Kibuuma – Secretary for Works

Asadra Seninde – Secretary for Mobilization

Haruna Musanje – National Youth Secretary

Nasif Lubwama – Secretary General for Research



