Munyagwa urges Muslims to stand firm in defence of rights

President of the Common Man’s Party, Mr Mubarak Munyagwa, on Saturday joined Muslims for prayers at Kamuli Central Mosque, where he urged them to stand firm in defence of their rights, space and freedoms.

Mr Munyagwa decried the marginalisation and profiling of Muslims, saying they are often unfairly blamed for societal problems.

“We are treated like an endangered species every time something goes wrong. As the only Muslim in this race, I carry a responsibility to not just fight for my faith, but for every Ugandan who feels neglected and silenced,” he said.

He called on Muslims to remain resilient and politically active, emphasising that their participation is critical to ensuring inclusive leadership that reflects Uganda’s diverse communities.

Mr Munyagwa also used the platform to distance himself from mainstream politics, where he claimed leaders rely on rented crowds and extravagant campaign displays to mask their disconnect from the common citizen.

Instead, he rooted his campaign in humility and service, referencing spiritual leaders like Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ as inspirations for his leadership model.

“Both Mohamed and Jesus came from humble beginnings. They didn’t rely on spectacle but on truth, humility, and justice,” he said. “That’s why I lead the Common Man’s Party to give a platform to the poor, the oppressed, and the unheard.”

As part of his grassroots engagement, Mr Munyagwa made 10 mini stopovers in various trading centres and villages across Kamuli, personally greeting voters however rain disrupted his final rally by the evening.

Key issues

Persistent unmet infrastructure promises have further fueled voter frustration with a prime example being the failure to construct the Ambercourt–Mpulamuti–Kamuli–Buyende road, a long-standing pledge that remains unfulfilled amongst other roads.

The Busoga sub-region population is 4.37 million people as of May 2024, representing 9.51% of the national population.

Voting pattern as per 2021

KAMULI total votes 236,917

Museveni 57,470 -44.9%

Kyagulanyi 65,774 -51.45%



