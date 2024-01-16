Munyonyo residents cry foul over NAM Summit losses

Traders operating around Kansanga, Kabalagala, Bunga, Buziga and Munyonyo are counting losses following the heavy security presence as foreign visitors arrive into the country for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G-77 plus China summits.

Security was deployed to guarantee the safety of the delegates, but a section of boda boda riders, taxi operators, shop operators and hawkers said the heavy security presence has discouraged their clients from transacting with them.

Speaking to this publication in an interview on January 15, Mr Moses Mayanja, a resident of the area and a taxi driver, who operates on Gaba Road, said their stages have been replaced with army officers in patrol vehicles.

“Every stage is being monitored and heavily guarded by the army. We are only allowed to drop people at the stage. We are not allowed to pack and wait for passengers for more than three minutes,” Mr Mayanja said.

He added: “I thought we were going to use the NAM Summit as an opportunity to make money from the delegates but we are not allowed access anywhere near the venues.”

Last week, the Kampala Capital City Authority closed more than 200 commercial motorcycle stages ahead of the NMA Summit, which started yesterday.

Some of the affected stages are in area such as Makindye, Lukuli, Mobutu, Gaba, Prince Badru Kakungulu, Parliamentary Avenue and George Street, and among others.

According to police, the closure and deployment are to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and tight security during the two summits.

Mr Solomon Mujjasi, a taxi operator on Gaba Road, said he used to make between Shs70,000 and Shs73,000 daily but they cannot easily access passengers anymore.

“Everywhere you go, there are two or three army officers. The whole city is heavily guarded by soldiers and our stages were closed. We are considering leaving the city and returning after the close of the two summits. Stopping at this stage is now a crime,” Mr Mujjasi said.

Mr Mujjasi added that the summit would not benefit the ordinary person but the government and hotels owners.

Ms Moreen Kirabo, a resident in Buziga, who operates a boutique on the Munyonyo route, said in December, the landlord increased the rent because he needed money to do repairs ahead of the summits.

“We were convinced that visitors would buy African crafts and our traditional wear, we switched businesses. Now, we have not received any visitors yet,” she said.