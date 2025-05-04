Muruli calls for stronger government-media dialogue ahead of 2026 elections

Public Service Minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa has called for deeper dialogue between the media and government to clear misconceptions about alleged hostility between the two sectors, especially as Uganda gears up for the 2026 general elections.

Speaking during World Press Freedom Day celebrations held in Nakasongola District on May 3, Mr Muruli stressed the critical role the media plays in mobilization efforts for both government and private sector programs.

“We need to press for deeper dialogue between the government and the media. The message that you fear for your own safety, what will happen to Journalists covering the 2026 general elections is sad and should not be taken lightly. We are all stakeholders and should be looking at a smooth 2026 election season,” he told journalists from the Greater Luweero region.

Mr Muruli dismissed suggestions of a systematic government policy aimed at suppressing the media, instead attributing isolated incidents to individual misconduct.

“The brutal acts that you are pointing out are unfortunate and not government policies. We condemn the bad acts but we are also aware of irresponsible behaviors and lack of patriotism by some members of the fourth estate. We need to strike a balance,” he said.

His remarks followed concerns raised by journalists, who through their association president, Mr Musa Lwanga, expressed deep anxiety over what they perceive as growing animosity between government forces and the media.

“We have families to take care of and nobody would be happy to see me buttered and possibly maimed by people who are supposed to be custodians of peace, security and safety of Ugandans just because of my job as a journalist. This fear is real when you look back at the recent happenings where journalists were clobbered by security forces while covering the Kawempe by-election,” Mr Lwanga said.

Mr Muruli urged journalists to uphold professional standards, distinguish individual misconduct from policy, and work collectively to safeguard freedoms and responsible journalism.

Journalists support green campaign

Earlier in the day, journalists from the Greater Luweero region joined Minister Muruli in a tree-planting campaign at St Anthony RC Primary School. The initiative involved planting forest and fruit trees to promote environmental conservation and nutrition for schoolchildren.

“Planting trees is a noble cause and a welcome idea for places like Nakasongola that are becoming drier because of irresponsible human activities. These trees you have planted will not only boost the vegetation cover but will provide shade while the fruit trees are good for our children,” Mr Muruli said after the exercise.