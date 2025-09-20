Musenero tells government to stop talking, start acting on green mobility

The Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), Monica Musenero Masanza, has urged the government not to stop at developing policies but to fast-track their implementation if Uganda is to make significant strides in growing the economy.

Speaking at the opening and closing of the second edition of the national E-mobility Expo held on September 18 and 19, 2025, at the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja, Musenero also called on the government to support her ministry in ensuring Uganda fully embraces green mobility.

“Globally, mobility is one of the largest sectors of every economy. As such, we need courage to act because we talk too much and fail to act. We need to be producers of green technology and not consumers, to compete favourably on the African and global market when it comes to the production of electric mobility such as vehicles and motorcycles,” Musenero said.

Organised under the theme Powering Innovation, Accelerating Industrialisation, and Shaping Africa's Green Future, the National E-mobility Expo 2025 built on the success of the inaugural event in August 2024.

The expo was designed to accelerate Uganda’s transition from a consumer of technology to a net producer of e-mobility solutions for the continent. It also represents a leap into a future where clean mobility powers national industrialisation and economic growth.

Joseph Muvawala, the Executive Director of the National Planning Authority (NPA), emphasised that e-mobility is critical in reducing pollution.

“If we want to reduce pollution in the country, then we have no choice but to embrace e-mobility. By 2030, we want all motorcycles to be electric but also have all passenger transport vehicles electric. It is important for people buying vehicles that as we move forward, this country is going electric. Stop buying vehicles that are fuel-driven and move towards electric cars. The life cycle of an electric vehicle is close to 30 percent cheaper than a fossil vehicle,” Muvawala said.

He further urged government ministries to lead by example.

“All ministries should start purchasing their vehicles from Kiira Motors because we must give it a base demand that will improve the financial decisions of the company and attract foreign financing,” he added.

Uganda’s e-mobility journey dates back to November 2011 when Makerere University students and lecturers designed the Kiira electric vehicle, later launched by the President. Although it began as an extracurricular activity, the project was seen as an economic opportunity and was supported through the Presidential Initiative on Science and Technology. It has since evolved into the present-day Kiira Motors Corporation in Jinja, a pathfinder in Uganda’s e-mobility space.

“Allan Muhumuza, the Mobility Team Lead at the STI secretariat in Naguru, said: “As a result of these developments through Kiira Motors, conversations of Uganda participating in open manufacturing are feasible. We’re now seeing an ecosystem that is blossoming out of the seed that was planted in 2011.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) ranks Kampala among the top five most polluted cities in Africa and among the top 15 globally. During the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, air quality in Kampala improved by 80 percent as cars were parked, confirming vehicles as the major cause of pollution. Experts note that shifting to electric vehicles is the most sustainable solution, since they emit no pollutants.

So far, Uganda’s e-mobility sector has recorded milestones, including mobilising over $180 million in investment, establishing capacity to produce 10,000 electric vehicles annually, and deploying more than 400 charging and battery-swapping stations for motorcycles across the country. A core pillar of this progress is the 40 percent local content in manufacturing, which is fuelling domestic industrial growth, skills development, and energy security.