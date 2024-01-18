Musenero thrown out of committee

Members of Parliament (MP) on the Budget Committee yesterday refused to hear from the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations before throwing her out when she attempted to lecture them.

The incident occurred during the presentation of sector reports on the 2024/2025 national budget framework paper.

Despite being invited to the meeting, MPs perceived the Dr Monica Musenero’s presence as premature.

The presidential affairs committee leadership also wondered why Dr Musenero had surfaced yet she had already appeared before them.

The Kira Municipality lawmaker, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, triggered the ejection of Dr Musenero, arguing that her lecture on science and innovation would be heard at a later date.

“This is the budget framework processing period, while a lecture on science and innovation is good by Dr Musenero, this lecture takes place after handling the budget framework paper,” Mr Ssemujju said.

Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba re-echoed saying the timing of Ms Musenero’s lecture about her scientific projects was innappropriate.

“We all know that the budget framework paper has strategic timelines, and we have already interacted with the committee responsible for the ministry. Why don’t you invite the minister to come at the tail end after we have interacted with all chairpersons of the various sectors?” Mr Niwagaba said.

Efforts by Chekwii County MP, Mr Moses Aleper, to cajole his colleagues into listening to Ms Musenero were rebuffed.

“Most critical issues both at the normal budget preparatory process have been related to science and innovation. It is just right for us to have an elaborate understanding of the budget. I think this is the right time to come and have an exhaustive understanding of this magic bullet everyone is talking about,” Mr Aleper said.

The Bardege-Layibi Division MP, Mr Ojara Mapenduzi, said allowing Ms Musenero’s lecture would raise concerns about according to special treatment to her ministry, warning that it would set a bad precedent and demoralise other committees.

“We would definitely have to listen to the minister but at an appropriate time, what is so special that you single out one minister to come and make a presentation when all the other ministers have done so through their respective committees?” he said.

The Napak Woman MP, Ms Faith Nakut, called for an apology to Ms Musenero, asserting that sending her away in the presence of cameras would tarnish her reputation.

“There is a feeling that the minister brought herself, which isn’t true. The committee invited her, sending the minister away in the presence of these cameras spoils her reputation. It will be misunderstood and appear like she invited herself here. We owe the minister an apology for bringing her here and sending her away,” Ms Nakut said, prompting committee chair, Mr Patrick Isiagi, to apologise.

Ms Musenero clarified that her presentation was not meant to interfere with the committee’s deliberations.

“The presentation we were making was about background and there is no disagreement or controversy between us and the presidential affairs committee. It has the background information to help us understand how science works to understand the budget. Science is pretty new in the country and that is why we appreciated that opportunity,” Ms Musenero said.

Background

Procedurally, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) are required to prepare, present and defend their proposals in the budget framework papers before respective House committees. In this process, the legislators then decide what to retain or strike out.

Once okayed, the committees then submit a report to the budget committee. It is from such submissions that the budget committee distills the final ingredients that inform the final contents of the National Budget Draft contained in the Budget Report.