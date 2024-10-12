Musenero tips graduates on engineering mentorship opportunities

Government has rolled out engineering mentorship opportunities for young graduates to become manufacturing engineers to boost the seven value chains at the Engineering Development and Innovation Centre.

The Science, Innovation and Technology Minister, Dr Monica Musenero says the mentorship opportunities are being channeled through the annual internship programme for fresh graduates. The engineering graduates will be absorbed in the seven value chains at the Engineering Development and Innovation Centre located at Rwebitete in Kiruhura District to enhance technological and innovation base in the manufacturing sector.

“The internship opportunities span across the entire science, technology and innovation programme. We will be looking for young innovative engineers for mentorship into manufacturing engineers. We want young people who understand chemistry, manufacturing, food processing, and marketing innovative products,” she said at the 26th Ndejje University graduation held at the main campus in Luweero District on Friday.

According to her, innovation should be about understanding a particular subject and coming out with a product.

“We have productivity acceleration innovations and have put up a large engineering development and innovation centre. Among the seven value chains are the automotive and the electronics manufacturing. We need the best in work ethics, character and willingness to work under a high speed energy work environment,” Mr Musenero said.

For the young graduates, Musenero hinted on the ethical values and integrity that are attributes of persons willing to excel and have a bright future.

“You must bear fruits that last. The now predominant negativity among our young people lives gaps in efforts to progress to the next level of development. Remain positive and be innovative at your respective specialties to make a difference in life,” she said.

Ndejje University has engaged in various partnerships and collaborations targeting advancement in the science and technology fields, the Vice Chancellor Rev Can Prof Olivia Nassaka Banja said.

“We have a 10-year strategic plan where the university core business is hosted on 8 strategic goals that include; academics, collaborations, partnerships, research and innovations, human resource capacity, governance, governance and ICT infrastructure are in progress,” she said.

Out of the 1067 of the 26th graduating class, 450 students were under the Engineering department and representing more than 40 percent of the total graduation class. The Post Graduate School also channeled out a total of 117 students. The Faculty of Engineering is in the final stage of setting up the technology incubation hub to serve to refine and develop prototypes, turning research and engineering designs into commercially viable products. The fully functional technological hub is estimated to cost Shs1.85bn, the Vice Chancellor said.

Under the Uganda National Science, Technology Engineering and Innovation skills enhancement project (NSTEI-SEP), The Uganda government with collaboration with China is establishing the Engineering Development and Innovation Centre at Rwebitete in Kiruhura District. The technology innovation and business incubation centres at Kampala Industrial Park, Namanve in Mukono District will act as a platform for technology development, a statement posted on the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology website.