Museveni: 10 million Ugandans employed in various sectors

President Museveni yesterday said a significant number of more than 10.5 million Ugandans are currently employed in various sectors with the private sector employing a majority. During the national celebration of the International Labour Day in Nakapiripirit District yesterday, Mr Museveni said his government has created more jobs compared to the period before he rose to power in 1986.

“The issue of jobs, the pessimism spread by groups like [the] Monitor is wrong and they are going to be ashamed... Agriculture alone will create so many jobs as Minister Amongi [Gender minister] was beginning to explain to you, when somebody gets money from Parish Development Model (PDM), he creates wealth and its wealth that creates jobs,” he said.

Mr Museveni noted that the latest figure he got from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) indicates that 1.4 million Ugandans are currently employed in different factories, 3.6 million are in agriculture, five million Ugandans are employed in the service sector, 46,000 Ugandans are employed in the ICT sector, while 480,000 are employed in the public service (direct government employees). His presentation implies that the five sectors employ 10.5 million compared to the total 9.4 million who were reported to have been employed in various sectors by December last year, according to Ubos in their final National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) report, which was released in December 2024.

This implies that more than one million Ugandans have joined the labour market in five months. In the December NPHC report, Ubos indicated that 25.1 million Ugandans were aged between 14 and 64 years, which is nationally recognised as the working population age, as defined by the 2011 National Employment Policy. Of this number 9.4 million, which translates into 37.5 percent, were employed in various sectors, with the majority working as employees, self-employed groups, helpers in family businesses, employers, and paid interns.

Ubos had six years prior to the census, released Annual Labour Force Survey 2018/2019 in August 2019, where it revealed that the employed population had grown from 9.8 million in 2017 to 10.2 million in 2019. Ubos census report indicated that 1.4 million Ugandans in the working age group were unemployed with a higher rate for females. Youth aged between 18 and 30 years are among the most unemployed population affected, because 5.2 million youths were either Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEET). NEET, according to the NPHC report, refers to those youth who are not engaged in any form of employment, formal education, or vocational training. It is often used as an indicator to measure the socio-economic challenges faced by youth, as it highlights those who may be disconnected from opportunities, for personal and professional development (ILO), in other words, these are the youth, who are idle and disconnected from the economic opportunities.

Mr Museveni, who said his government is solving the unemployment rate steadily, noted that two programmes including; the PDM and the four-acre model are key in driving Ugandans not only out of unemployment but poverty as well.

President Museveni (wearing a hat) and other officials with some of the beneficiaries of government programmes yesterday. Photo | PPU

“Uganda has 40 million acres of arable land, if seven million people were utilising it well and applying the four-acre model like the people I have shown you, we would have created 105 million jobs and there would be so many jobs that we shall not have enough Ugandans to work on,” he said. President Museveni added: “We want to create wealth and wealth will create jobs and to create wealth, we need four things including; low cost of electricity, transport, among others.” He blamed the ‘bad planners’ at the ministry of Works and Transport for the deterioration of the roads, especially in the central region. “…there are some mistakes in the ministry of Works by some of the planners. You find new roads are good and you find old roads are allowed to deteriorate that is why the road from Kampala to Jinja is not so good and this one far away is good. Even the Hoima-Mityana Road is deteriorating but we are stopping that bad planning once the road is tarmacked it won’t be allowed to deteriorate,” the President said.

Development in Karamoja

The President also challenged the people of Karamoja Sub-region to embrace the crusade on wealth creation using the four-acre model. He cited model farmers like Ijala of Serere District, who is making strides into the money economy through rearing pigs as a beneficiary of PDM. He appealed to the people not to be derailed by others, but instead listen to what the NRM government is telling them. “If you are a worker, you should be talking about patriotism, why you love Uganda, because you need it for your market,” the President said. He revealed that there is a need to have the gospel for social economic transformation and “strengthening our market first at home before we eye for other markets”, adding that the Daily Monitor should write about such issues.

“Monitor should be writing about the East African integration, not writing about rubbish, which they always write every day. They are agents of foreign interests, but we shall defeat them as we defeated all the other traitors,” the President said. Mr Museveni also revealed that his government is currently discussing with various stakeholders in the labour sector to come up with valuable reforms. He noted that in the meeting with various stakeholders they spoke about issues of minimum wage, elimination of casual labour, and issues of jobs being given to foreigners yet Ugandans can do them, reduction of threshold to be paid by companies, foreign labour policies, and government support to labour centres, among others. Gender minister Betty Amongi told the President that several employed Ugandans are being unfairly paid with some earning as low as Shs3,000, with no job security, contracts, social security, and or have been denied rights to either form or join labour unions.

Speeches since 2020

For the last five years, President Museveni has made several promises and vowed to fight several proposals made by labour unions and workers. Mr Museveni has, consistently on Labour Day, opposed the proposals by the labour unions and workers to raise minimum wage in the country, describing it as dangerous to his policy of attracting investors in the country. He believes that the focus should be on the creation of more jobs than improving the quality pay of their existing workers. The President has also successfully failed all attempts to raise the minimum wage in the last five years. However, since 2020, he has been rallying for the increase of the salaries of scientists saying that they are more critical in the development of the country than those who studied arts courses. “We are mishandling our scientists. This must stop. The scientists must be paid first. I am tired of begging. The other time, even in my caucus, I brought a suggestion to pay scientists better including schools. Then, one of my people said: ‘Yes, we are all teachers’. Yes, but when the dam was going to break, I did not see you go to read Shakespeare to the dam,” Mr Museveni said on Labour Day in 2020. Mr Museveni has implemented his proposal and scientists in the civil service and government-owned education facilities have got a pay rise. Several arts civil servants have not got a pay raise for the last five years despite several protests and strikes.

Mr Museveni has also maintained his stance on increasing power generation capacity and reducing the cost of electricity, which would later bring down the cost of production. At the exit of the Umeme, a private power distributor, the new government-owned company has reduced the cost of power, especially for the manufacturers. Reduction of transport costs through construction of cheaper means has also been a permanent issue in Mr Museveni’s speeches. The government has invested in the construction of the standard gauge railway and the rehabilitation of the old metre gauge railway to facilitate the transport of goods from Kenya to Uganda and its neighbouring countries. In his Labour Day speeches from 2020 to date, Mr Museveni has been putting emphasis on the agriculture sector, seeing it as an area that can create more than needed jobs in the country. “If people utilised the arable land of Uganda well to create wealth through agriculture all those children who go out to work for the Arabs would not be going there. Jobs are here,” the president said during last year’s Labour Day celebrations. His government started a four-acre model in which farmers grow cash crops and also rear animals. However, a handful of farmers have adopted his four-acre model due to the costs involved and the shortage of land.

Compiled by Andrew Bagala







