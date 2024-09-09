Museveni advisers mum on advice

The Presidency has remained cagey on the actual number, wages, and nature of advice rendered to the Head of State by an array of 123 aides it hires.

The latest of the appointees on creatives, musician Edirisa Musuuza, popularly known as Eddy Kenzo, has drawn flak from some quarters, who have accused the President of appointing loyal cadres to redundant roles as part of his patron-client network ahead of the 2026 General Election.

Political observers believe the elevation of Kenzo is an attempt by the President to seek broad appeal among the majority youthful population to ‘undercut’ the mass appeal of his political nemesis and artiste Robert Kyagulanyi, better known by his stage name of Bobi Wine.

It remains to be seen if the President’s gambit with Kenzo, just like with former performing artistes Catherine Kusasira, and Mark Bugembe, alias Buchaman, will pay off. Mr Musuuza, who told this publication shortly after his appointment that he has the requisite skills to advise the President, joins an expanded list of 123 senior presidential advisers who barely interact with the President.

But many of the advisers Daily Monitor reached out to declined to comment on whether they ever advise the president on their dockets.

Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, a senior presidential adviser on Public Relations and the former Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, admitted: “I have not given any advice to the President.”

In May last year, Ms Kusasira, who had been appointed by the President as his adviser on Kampala Affairs in 2019, voiced distress at an event in Masaka for being unable to access the President, who then promised to meet her the following month. It was unclear whether the two later met.

The May 2024/2025 financial year Minority Report on the Budget presented by Mr Ssemujju Nganda, the Shadow Finance minister, during the plenary, indicated that the taxpayers fork out Shs13.8b on salaries for 123 senior presidential advisers and assistant presidential advisers, annually.

“The country is spending Shs1.1b in monthly salaries for these advisers who, as all of you know, never get to advise the President. Some have been given offices and vehicles, further raising the cost of public administration,” the report reads in part.

But the Office of the President, which supervises these presidential aides, said the number of presidential advisers is correct but the wage bill, which the Kira Municipality MP tabled, is inflated.

Mr Yunus Kakande, the permanent secretary in the Office of the President, told Daily Monitor on phone on August 24 that the list tabled on the floor of Parliament was forged to tarnish the government’s reputation.

“The number might be true [123] but the names are not entirely correct, some names appearing on the list do not exist. [Secondly], there is no one getting Shs28m. The highest person is getting Shs15m. It is Prof [Gilbert] Bukenya, [Dr] Ruhakana Rugunda and [former Vice President and now a senior presidential adviser on Buganda Affairs Prof Edward] Ssekandi, who are getting Shs20m each,” he said.

Mr Kakande only provided the names of 42 senior presidential advisers and asked our reporter to go to his office so he could avail the correct list. But his secretary last Monday asked Daily Monitor to write a formal request that was done, but our reporter was told Mr Kakande was busy last week and could not respond to the request.

But Mr Kakande had earlier said: “That entire thing [list] is fake and don’t try to put it up because it will cause your newspaper problems when those people come out to sue you. You know the Opposition, they cook stories and put them out there.”

Nevertheless, most of the senior presidential advisers reached out to comment on whether they actively engage with the President declined, or said their advice to the fountain of honour was ‘confidential’.

Ms Justine Nameere, who advises Mr Museveni on Greater Masaka Region Affairs, acknowledged engaging the President. Ms Nameere is the daughter of former Defence minister Vincent Ssempijja who was dropped during the March Cabinet reshuffle.

“The best advice I have given the President and was acted [upon] immediately was in April last year and it was about the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds. The funds had taken long to be released but upon my advice the money was released in less than 24 hours after the President’s directive, which helped even other districts,” she said.

Advisers remain mum

But Mr David Kenneth Mafabi, the senior presidential adviser on Bugisu Affairs, was non-committal on his interaction with the President, but only said: “You will get back to me after three weeks; there is some stuff I’m dealing with right now, which is inconveniencing me to comment.”

Ms Amelia Kyambadde, the former Trade and Industry minister, who now advises the President on Industry, said her advice to the President is confidential.

Hajj Abdul Nadduli, who served as the Minister without Portfolio before being appointed Senior Presidential Adviser on Political Mobilisation, said: “I have been writing to the President on matters concerning my area and what l tell him has been implemented, but l can’t share them.”

Ms Maria Kiwanuka, the former Finance minister who is the Senior Presidential Adviser on Industries, said: “Since I am with you in the media industry, I can’t give interviews, I would rather give my slot to someone else to comment.”

Mr Peter Abaine, who advises the President on East African Community Affairs (EACA), said: “Let me call you back when I am out of the meeting.” Abaine did not call back and did not answer our repeated calls thereafter.

On his part, Mr Tonny Owana, who advises the president on issues of NRM Archives, said: “I will not tell you because I work for the President confidentially”.

Ms Sarah Bananuka, who advises the President on Elgon Region Affairs, said: “Every adviser is assigned a different role to play, my role is different from what other presidential advisers do. Come to my office. I will explain everything to you, I can’t discuss anything on the phone.”