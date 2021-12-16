Museveni advisers to audit govt performance

Catherine Kusasira (left), Buchaman (2nd left) and other presidential advisers at Kyankwanzi District yesterday. PHOTO / COURTESY

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • More than 160 presidential advisers have since Monday been camped at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.
  • They will interface with the President in what is believed to be their first meeting in a long while.

President Museveni is today expected to meet his advisers, who will audit his performance and offer advice on how best the ruling National Resistance Movement government can deliver on its mandate.

