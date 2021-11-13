Museveni again orders Balaalo out of north 

Some of the animals belonging to the Balaalo grazing on December 10, 2017 in Amuru district. President Museveni has given two months to the Balaalo herdsmen to vacate northern Uganda.  PHOTO | MARTIN OKUDI 

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  •  In a letter dated November 2 to the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja,  Mr Museveni described the herdsmen as illegal migrants whose animals remain a persistent problem to the farming communities in the north, specifically in the Acholi sub-region. 

President Museveni has given two months to the Balaalo herdsmen to vacate northern Uganda or face forceful eviction and prosecution.

