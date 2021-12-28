Prime

Museveni agrees to meet IPOD officials in Rwakitura

President Museveni. PHOTO/HANDOUT 

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

  • This Wednesday, H.E Yoweri Museveni will hold a meeting with secretaries general under the IPOD arrangement.

President Museveni has agreed to meet leaders under the Interparty Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD), a platform for all political parties represented in Parliament.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.