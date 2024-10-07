Museveni aide woos Czech investors to Uganda

Senior presidential advisor on trade, Phillip Kakuru, has called upon investors from Czech Republic to consider investing in Uganda’s unexploited potential.

Kakuru, who led a delegation of Ugandan business community and diplomats for the first Uganda-Czech business forum in Prague on October 5, informed investors that there are high returns if they invest in sectors like commercial agriculture, ICT and technology.

“I guarantee you (investors) of the free market of more than 45 million people in Uganda, 300 million people in East Africa, 600 million people in [Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa] (COMESA) market and 1.4 billion people on the continent as attractive demand for their goods if produced on the Continent,” he said.

The October 2024 report by the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade indicates that Uganda exported goods worth $3.25m (11.9b) to Czech Republic in 2023.

The same report indicated that Uganda imported goods worth $43.9 (Shs160.9b) from the same country in the same period.

“I also encourage you to invest in skills transfer of the Ugandan diaspora in Czech Republic,” he added.

Susan Muhwezi, the senior presidential advisor on African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) told attendees that Uganda is ready for investment in its tourism and hospitality industry with its unparalleled natural beauty and strategic location.

“Our country presents a golden opportunity for European investors to explore new frontiers in tourism development. By investing in Uganda, investors contribute to the sustainable development of one of Africa’s most promising tourism sectors,” she explained.

Ugandan and Czech Republican officials pose for a photo during a trade forum in Prague on October 5, 2024. PHOTO/HANDPUT

The forum was organised by the Uganda embassy in Berlin and the Czech Chamber of Commerce in Prague under the theme: “Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Investment: Harnessing Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth.”

Speaking at the event, deputy ambassador of Uganda in Germany, Dany Ssozi also noted that Uganda offers a fertile ground for investment in agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure development.

Other dignitaries who attended the event included the senior presidential advisor on diaspora matters while the host team was led by Czech Chamber of commerce vice president Jana Havdova.

“We are really happy to support this sub-branch meeting. Uganda is quite a new territory for us, and I thank the Ugandan Embassy in Berlin and the ambassador for the cooperation and the opportunity to introduce Uganda to Czech Businessmen,” he remarked.