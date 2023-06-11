Museveni and Luweero: A tale of  two headaches

President Museveni used his speech at the 34th National Heroes’ Day in Butuntumula Sub-county to push back on claims that his government has put Luweero at the back of the queue.

The greater Luweero area is widely acclaimed as a Mecca for the sitting government not least because it was the stage for the Bush War.

In a speech read by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Mr Museveni identified more than 10 roads that have been upgraded in the area. These include the Kawempe-Luweero-Migyera-Kafu section of the Kampala-Gulu Highway that straddles more than 140 kilometres, Busunju-Kiboga-Hoima Road, the Kasangati Zirobwe Road, the Matugga-Semuto Kapeeka Road, and Gayaza-Kalagi Road.

“When I pass through the Luweero area, the electricity poles go through these areas. The civilian and former Bush War combatants have so far benefited from Shs230 billion compensation,” Mr Museveni said, adding, “I can still identify several of the beneficiaries. It is true that we still have some pending projects including several of the roads that have already been identified and are due for construction when we get the money.”

The President, who is on the fifth day of self-isolation after returning a positive test for Covid-19 on the day he read the State-of-the-Nation Address, revealed that he wrote the Heroes’ Day speech after grappling with sleepiness.

“I slept soundly up to [3pm]. When I woke up, I was fresh, and wrote a short speech for the Rt Hon Nabbanja to give in Luweero today. I sent Nabbanja to Luweero because [Vice President Jessica] Alupo is representing us in Lusaka—Comesa summit,” Mr Museveni revealed.

The President, who further divulged that he will do another Covid-19 test today, used his June 9 speech to draw attention to what ails the Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme. The completion rate in primary school, he noted, is just 31 percent.

“The money seekers have been undermining the programme and failing to stop the selfish and greedy school managers that charge extra money in UPE schools,” Mr Museveni said.

The President said he developed a “slight vague headache” seven hours after he wrote his Heroes’ Day speech.

However, sources said the type of headache that locals in the greater Luweero area are grappling with can, however, hardly be described as slight or vague.

Ms Alice Kaboyo, the Luweero Triangle junior minister, conceded to the migraines in her speech on Friday.

“The current challenges in the greater Luweero area include some of the dilapidated classroom blocks, shortage of classroom blocks by 120 classrooms,” she said, adding, “In the Financial Year 2023/2024, the national budget did not capture the funds for compensation of the civilian veterans. We request that the government finds means of ensuring that the civilian veterans are cleared.”

Mr Idris Ssedunga, the chairperson of Uganda War Veterans, in his report, decried evictions, saying landlords have continued to undermine land-related laws.

“We have a problem that even this land where 1,342 skulls are interred at a war monument belongs to Buganda Kingdom,” he disclosed, adding, “Some of the skulls have been vandalised because we lack full control on this land. We need to address some of these issues.”

“The history of our struggle is clearly documented and known. Nine people that were attacked and killed, including the late Edidan Lutamaguzi on June 6, 1981, were defenceless. There was no trial and they were not armed,” Mr Museveni said.

The government honoured 51 distinguished personalities—among them civilians and officers from the UPDF, Uganda Police, and Uganda Prisons—during Friday’s event.

One of them, Mr George Willington Kiberu, a 99-year-old educationist, was credited for championing some of the oldest private schools.

