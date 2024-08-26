Museveni apologises over UPDF killing of minister Engola, boxer Zebra Ssenyange

President Museveni has met the families of the late Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo and the late Zebra Ssenyange who were differently killed by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers.

Engola was the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations whereas Ssenyange was a former professional boxer. The meeting took place at State House Entebbe. Museveni invited the two families of the victims to officially extend an apology to them on behalf of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) to which he is the commander in chief.

Engola was gunned down by his bodyguard, a UPDF soldier, Wilson Sabiti, on May 2, 2023 at his home in Kyanja in Nakawa division Kampala whereas Zebra Ssenyange who was a boxer, a trainer and NRM mobilizer was killed by army officers who were on patrol on the night of December 30, 2020 at his home in Bwaise, Kawempe Division.

Museveni once again conveyed his condolences to the two families and also extended financial support, which was never disclosed in a statement to the media.

During the meeting, the National Leadership of Born-Agains (Balokole) from Lira district offered prayers where they highlighted the spirit of reconciliation and forgiveness.The family of the late Engola was led by his brother Sam Engola who appreciated President Museveni for convening such an important meeting. He was accompanied by the widow, Joyce Ayikoru, relatives as well as the cultural elders from the Otikokin clan.

The family of the late Zebra Ssenyange was led by his son Isaac Ssenyange accompanied by his siblings as well as the widow Mercy Mukankusi.