Museveni applauds Bweranyangi Girls for blending academics with moral values

President Yoweri Museveni has praised Bweranyangi Girls’ Secondary School in Bushenyi District for its contribution to transforming the education sector and promoting harmony for both social and economic progress in western Uganda and beyond.

His message was delivered by the Minister for Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, during the official commissioning of the newly built multi-billion shilling St Paul Chapel at the school, located on Bweranyangi Hill in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality.

Mr Museveni commended the school’s foundation body for integrating moral and spiritual development into mainstream academics, stating that many schools today neglect this crucial aspect.

“Some schools, have emphasized only academic excellence and have neglected the moral and spiritual part of it and students are missing are the most important part in life,” President Museveni said.

He also highlighted the growing need for skilled manpower in the country, calling for industrialization and skills development among learners to keep up with global technological trends.

The Ministry of Education’s Permanent Secretary, Ms Kedrace Turyagyenda, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to transforming the education sector.

“As ministry we are very committed and we want all other stakeholders to join hands because education is the back born for any society to grow and prosper,” she said.

Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, Senior Presidential Advisor on Public Relations and patron of the Bweranyangi Old Girls Association, expressed gratitude to First Lady Janet Museveni for her support of the school and for championing girls’ education.

“We are very proud for Ms Museveni for her contributions towards the education of the girl child,” she said.

The school’s headmistress, Ms Molly Buhwairoha, said the newly built chapel would play a key role in shaping the next generation of God-fearing and responsible women.

“We are facing family related challenges such as domestic violence that have continue to impact students’ well being and academic performance,” she said.

About Bweranyangi Girls SS

Founded in 1912 on Kamukuzi Hill in what is now Mbarara City, Bweranyangi Girls Secondary School relocated to Ruharo in 1914 and was attached to Mbarara High School, a boys’ institution.

In 1954, the school moved to its current location on Bweranyangi Hill in Bushenyi District. In 1960, it was granted permission to offer lower secondary education (S1 to S4). Today, it is a boarding school offering both O’ and A’ Level education exclusively for girls.