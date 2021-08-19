Museveni appoints 7 judges to Court of Appeal, High Court

By Monitor Team More by this Author

President Museveni has appointed a total of seven judges, two of whom are to serve on the Court of Appeal Bench and five on the High Court Bench.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 142(1) of the 1995 Constitution, I have, acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed persons listed below as Justices of the Appeal and Judges of the High Court, respectively,” he stated in a letter dated August 13, 2021.

Those appointed to the Court of Appeal Bench include; Justice Luswata Kavuma Eva and Justice Christopher Gashirabake.

Those appointed to the High Court Bench are; Tom Chemutai, Lawrence Tweyanze, Vincent Wagona, Alice Komuhangi, and Florence Nakachwa.

The President has since forwarded the seven names to the Parliament for vetting as one of the constitutional requirements before they take an oath and commence work officially.

The appointment of three justices to the Court of Appeal now brings the total number of justices to the second-highest court in the land to 17.

Likewise, the appointment of the five High Court judges now brings the total number of judges to 67. Though the approved Parliament structure for High Court judges is 82, meaning, they are less than 15.