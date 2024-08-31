Museveni appoints Dr Crispus Kiyonga new Makerere University chancellor

President Museveni has appointed veteran politician Dr Crispus Kiyonga as the new chancellor of Makerere University, vice chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe said on Saturday.

“On behalf of Makerere University Council, I extend our warm congratulations to Dr Kiyonga on this prestigious appointment and warmly welcome him to the service of Makerere University,” Nawangwe wrote on X.

The former defence minister takes over as titular head of Uganda’s oldest university, succeeding Prof Ezra Suruma, who assumed chancellorship in January 2016 after being appointed by Museveni on December 2, 2015.

According to the Makerere University, the chancellor is appointed on the recommendation of the University Council.

Eight-year chancellor Prof Suruma's second four-year term expired in December 2023.

Other former chancellors of Makerere University include Prof George Mondo Kagonyera (October 2007 to October 2015) Prof Apollo Nsibambi (2003-2007).