Museveni appoints Dr Mwebesa to head Health Service Commission

President Museveni has appointed Dr Henry Mwebesa as chairperson of the Health Service Commission (HSC), replacing Prof Pius Okong, a senior official at the Health Ministry confirmed.

Dr Mwebesa has been serving as the director general of health services at the Ministry of Health since 2018 while Prof Okong has since served as the HSC chairperson since 2012,

The commission in mention is responsible for recruiting health workers in public service.

In a November 11, 2024 letter to Parliament Speaker Anita Among seen by Monitor, Museveni wrote: "In accordance with Article 169 (1) & (2) of the 1995 Constitution, I have appointed Dr Mwebesa as chairperson of HSC.”

On Wednesday, Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona confirmed the development in which Dr Christine Kakuru Kyomuhangi was also appointed to deputise Dr Mwebesa if approved by parliament.

Dr Nathan Walufu Onyanchi, Dr Mary Namubiru, Aisu Peter Stephen, Janet Apayi Okumu and Thomas Ocwa Obua were also appointed members of the commission.

Through the Ministry of Health, Dr Mwebesa has been central in improving Uganda’s health system- and with a notable contribution in Uganda’s fight against Covid-19.

He was also famed for pushing for improvement in the quality of health care in medical facilities and fighting staff absenteeism.

On the other hand, outgoing HSC boss Prof Okong also led charges for salary enhancement of health workers during his tenure.

The HSC is a government agency established in 1998 to address unique Human Resources for Health (HRH) issues, the core being recruitment of qualified and competent human resources for health, for efficient and effective Health Service Delivery.

The HSC derives its mandate from Articles 169 and 170 of the 1995 constitution; section 56(3) of the Local Government Act, CAP 243 and, the HSC Act, 2001 section 25(2).

The Commission is mandated to appoint, confirm, promote and review the terms and conditions of service, training and qualifications of health workers. It is also mandated to foster professional and work ethics, and exercise disciplinary control over health workers under its jurisdiction.