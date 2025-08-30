Museveni appoints Jane Frances Abodo first-ever female Principal Judge

President Museveni has appointed Justice Jane Frances Abodo as the new Principal Judge, an appointment that makes her the first female Principal Judge under the 1995 Constitution.

Justice Abodo, until her new appointment, was the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). She now replaces Justice Flavian Zeija, who was in February elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Justice after the retirement of Justice Richard Buteera.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 142 (1) of the 1995 Constitution, I have, on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed Lady Justice Abodo Jane Frances as a principal judge,” read in part the President’s appointment letter to Parliament.

Adding: “I hereby forward her name and CV to Parliament for approval.”

The appointment of Justice Abodo means the office of the DPP is now vacant.

The position of the Principal Judge is the third most powerful in the Judiciary hierarchy after that of the Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice.

The Principal Judge is the administrative head of all the High Courts in Uganda and the lower magistrates’ courts.

Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga had been caretaking the position of the Principal Judge for over six months following the appointment of then Principal Judge, Zeija.

Faruk Kirunda, the Deputy Press Secretary to the President, in a post on his X handle, confirmed the appointment of Justice Abodo as the new Principal Judge.

“I here confirm that the letter circulating on social media regarding the appointment of Hon. Lady Judge Jane Francis Abodo as the new Principal Judge is authentic. Her name has been forwarded to Parliament for the necessary approval.” Kirunda posted.

Who is Justice Abodo

Until her appointment as the new Principal Judge, Justice Abodo served as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for five years since her appointment in 2020.

She had held out as a Judge of the High Court for two years, having been appointed to the Bench in 2018.

Prior to that, she had served as a prosecutor for several years in the office of the DPP and grew in rank from pupil state attorney to the rank of Senior Assistant DPP, and was heading the Anti-Corruption desk of the DPP.

She was also the focal point person in DPP’s office for Plea Bargaining program.

She holds a Master of Laws from Trinity College Dublin (2016).

In 2015, Abodo was recognized by the Uganda Law Society (ULS) as the Prosecutor of the Year. Her office boasted of the highest conviction rates in Uganda.

While she headed the DPP's prosecution arm of the Anti-Corruption Court, her office didn't have integrity issues.



Hailing from one of the most remote regions of Uganda in Karamoja, Abodo is the ninth among 62 siblings.

One of the high-profile cases that Justice Abodo presided over while she was a High Court judge was that of Godfrey Wamala Troy, a man whom she found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the murder of famed singer Moses Ssekibogo aka Radio Mowzey. She went ahead and sentenced Wamala to 14 years in jail.