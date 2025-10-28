Museveni appoints Lino Anguzu as new DPP

President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Mr Lino Anguzu as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), replacing Justice Jane Frances Abodo, who was recently elevated to Principal Judge.

The appointment was confirmed Tuesday evening, October 28, by Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the Senior Presidential Press Secretary.

“Yes, he has indeed been appointed the new DPP,” Mr Walusimbi told Monitor.

Mr Anguzu, who has been serving as an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, now moves to head the country’s prosecution department, one of the most critical offices in Uganda’s criminal justice system.

He succeeds Justice Abodo, who was appointed Principal Judge in September 2025, taking over from Justice Flavian Zeija, who earlier this year became the Deputy Chief Justice.

Mr Anguzu’s appointment is subject to vetting by Parliament, after which he will take the oath of office before formally assuming his new role.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is mandated to direct criminal investigations, institute criminal proceedings, and ensure justice is delivered in accordance with the law.