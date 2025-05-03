Museveni approves vehicles, fuel allowances for paramount chiefs across Uganda

The government has announced that all officially recognized cultural leaders across Uganda will soon receive brand new official vehicles and fuel allowances to support their duties, ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Speaking during a cultural gathering in Lira City on May 2, Gender, Labour and Social Development Minister Betty Amongi confirmed that President Museveni directed her ministry to facilitate cultural leaders with transport and logistical support.

“I want to confirm to the cultural leaders here and some of you who are their supporters that to facilitate their work, His Excellency, the President directed us in the Ministry of Gender to make sure that these people have transport that will be supporting their movements,” said Ms Amongi.

“So, we have already purchased one station wagon official vehicle for the king and a double cabin pickup to back up the king. We have requested the President, if possible, to hand over this month because we have already purchased [the vehicles], they’re already there, and are just waiting to be given [out],” she added.

The announcement was made during the visit of two paramount chiefs—His Highness Jude Mike Mudoma (Umukhukha III of Bugisu) and Mr Peter Swilikei Kissa, the cultural leader of Sebei—who had travelled to Lira at the invitation of the Paramount Chief of Lango, Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune.

The three cultural leaders converged to witness the enthronement of Prof Willy Okullo as the Awitong (Clan Chief) of the Arak Okwero Yito Clan, a ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Otwal Sub-county, Oyam District. Prof Okullo is an associate professor of physics at Kyambogo University.

Residents of Lira City welcomed the visiting leaders in style, with vibrant kadodi dancers parading along Obote Avenue and members of the Bugisu community donning traditional dry banana leaf attire to honour their cultural head. The procession made its way to Margaritha Palace Hotel, where they were officially welcomed by Won Nyaci Odongo Okune and his cabinet.

Minister Amongi noted the importance of cultural leaders in promoting economic transformation within their communities.

“The cultural institutions and the cultural leaders that are coming now are leaders that are more progressive, leaders that are younger, foresighted and would want progress in their communities,” she said. “And I want to request that you continue to drive the message of household income. Let people work hard to get money into their pockets because without money, you cannot survive.”

In appreciation of her support, the Bugisu community in Lira City presented Minister Amongi with a he-goat as a token of gratitude.

Mr Mudoma, speaking on behalf of the visiting cultural leaders, pledged their full support to government initiatives, stating: “I can assure you, honourable minister, we are on top of the agenda. We shall support the government to ensure that development programmes are fulfilled. I also convey our best regards to His Excellency for fulfilling whatever he promises. And I can assure you, we cultural leaders shall scratch his back.”

Sebei cultural leader Mr Kissa, while affirming his community’s support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), made a renewed appeal for formal recognition.

“Honourable Minister, I think we have received your letter where you are asking the President to give you permission. Madam, we are still waiting. I don't know how soon, but last time when he came to visit us in Sebei, we reminded him and he promised to take steps and actually approve our gazettement,” he said.

He added: “We exist because of the goodwill of the government and I think we are heading to a stronger community because culture is what defines a person. And if we can strengthen culture, then we are going to strengthen our communities, and I think Uganda will be a stronger country.”