Museveni asks African governments to invest in Covid-19 vaccine research

President Yoweri Museveni has advised leaders of Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) member states to invest in Covid-19 vaccine research.

He urged African countries to undertake policy and strategic measures in the fight against Covid-19 by focusing on sectors of their economy that are critical in ensuring and building resilience.

President Museveni’s remarks were contained in his brief on Covid-19 which was presented on his behalf by the Minister of State for Planning David Bahati at the 30th Summit of the African Peer Review (APR) Forum of Heads of State and Government held Thursday.

The virtual Summit was chaired by the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the chairperson of APRM.

APRM was established in 2003 by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Heads of State and Government Implementation Committee (HSGIC) as an instrument for AU Member States to voluntarily self-monitor their governance performance.

The APRM forum is responsible for the oversight of the 40 members for mutual learning and capacity building as well as constructive peer dialogue and persuasion.

President Museveni said Uganda had already invested more than 30 million dollars in developing the cure and Covid-19 vaccine.

He also called upon APRM member states to invest in food production and also embrace import substitution to mitigate the risks on the economy of Africa.

“We have invested over Shs300 million in our Development Bank to support the manufacturing sector and most of the accessories like masks and sanitisers are produced locally,” Mr Museveni said.

The President said concerted efforts, herd immunity, and focused strategies for strengthening the resilience of African economies will defeat Covid-19.

“We hope that these experiences will help our African Peers in finding a lasting solution to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

President Ramaphosa in his remarks thanked APR Forum Members for the political leadership and strategic guidance. He also called for effective governance, rule of law, and socio-economic development, while disparaging political instability and corruption in the Member States.

States.

At the 30th Summit of the Forum, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was welcomed as the newest Member State to accede to the APRM.

During the virtual summit, a moment of silence was observed in honour and memory of the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli.

