Museveni asks Bugisu to use Imbalu to cut off bad cultures

President Museveni has urged African traditional leaders to audit and eliminate outdated cultural practices to foster economic growth through science.

In a speech delivered by the state minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr John Mulimba, during the launch of the Imbalu ceremony at Mutoto Cultural Grounds in Mbale City on Saturday, President Museveni highlighted the irrelevance of certain practices such as female genital mutilation, cattle rustling, wife inheritance, and early marriages in modern times.

“I call on traditional leaders to audit and eliminate backward cultural practices that oppose scientific progress and urge parents to inculcate moral values in their children,” President Museveni said.

In attendance

Prominent cultural leaders from various countries attended the Imbalu launch, including King Fiti Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya V, the paramount chief of the Aflao Traditional area in Ghana and president of the Forum of Kings, Queens, Sultans, Sheikhs, Princes, and traditional leaders of Africa, along with his wife Queen Fiti Enyonam.

Other attendees included Dr. Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam, King of Gbenemene and Kasimene VII of Ancient Bangha Kingdom in Nigeria, and King Peter Mumia Nabongo III of the Wanga Kingdom in Kenya.

Local leaders such as the Lango Paramount Chief, Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, and Kumam cultural head Raphael Otaya were also present, along with representatives from various cultural institutions within the country.

President Museveni emphasised the government’s support for culture through the establishment of museums and the upgrading of cultural sites to attract foreign revenue.

“I urge you to use culture as a development opportunity by promoting cultural artifacts, establishing museums, and upgrading cultural sites to boost tourism and generate foreign revenue,” he said.

The Imbalu ceremony, marking the initiation of boys into manhood, is held every even year among the Bamasaaba, who reside in the districts of Mbale, Namisindwa, Bududa, Bulambuli, Manafwa, Sironko, and Mbale City.

The tradition, which began around 1801, originally took place every year until it was changed to even years around 1920 to allow parents more time to prepare for the celebrations.

State Minister for Tourism Martin Mugarra Bahinduka noted that the ministry is working with cultural leaders to elevate Imbalu to an international tourism product.

“We aim to increase the tourism budget so that cultural institutions with tourism products like Imbalu can incorporate business components to benefit the locals. We are engaging with the institution to market Imbalu globally as a Ugandan tourism product,” Mr Mugarra said.

King Adzonugaga called on African governments to strive for a united Africa to promote and preserve traditional values.

“Many Africans share traditional beliefs across different countries, and we need a united Africa to protect these values,” he said, adding: “We are here to celebrate our culture, which unites us as Africans. However, I have to travel from Ghana to Togo and Benin to connect with people from my traditional area. We want a borderless Africa.”

Dr Mumia Nabongo II, the King of the Wanga Kingdom and Vice President of the Forum of Traditional Leaders in Africa, highlighted the challenges traditional leaders face in engaging subjects across different countries due to travel restrictions.

“The only way to preserve African culture and values is by uniting our people. However, current travel restrictions, a legacy of colonialism, hinder this unity,” Dr Mumia said.





Appeal

Mr Mike Jude Mudoma, the cultural leader of Bamasaaba, appealed to the government to support the construction of a palace and the development of Mutoto Cultural Grounds.

“We are also delighted to have been admitted into the Cultural Union of Africa,” Mr Mudoma added.

Mr Karim Masaba, the area MP for Industrial City Division in Mbale and Shadow Minister for Tourism, called for the upgrading of Mutoto Cultural Grounds and the improvement of roads leading to tourism sites like Wanale and Mount Elgon.

“We have requested the government to increase the tourism budget to upgrade cultural sites and improve access roads,” Mr Masaba said.

Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, the MP for Manjiya County in Bududa District, decried the government’s marginalisation of the Bamasaaba in national affairs and appointments.

“Despite many MPs from Bugisu being part of the NRM, none have been appointed as parliamentary committee chairpersons,” he said.