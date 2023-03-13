Museveni asks Church to intensify fight against immorality

President Museveni has tasked religious leaders to scale up efforts in fighting immorality among Christians.

The head of State said the Church today is faced with the challenge of immorality, which must be fought with full force like that of the early revival mission.

“As you all know, Kigezi is the cradle for revival in western Uganda. In 1935, there was a convention in Kigezi that marked the first large-scale impact of revival on Uganda,” President Museveni said in his message during the consecration of Rev Onesimus Asiimwe as the 6th Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese at St Emmanuel Cathedral, Kinyasano, yesterday.

Mr Museveni was represented by Vice President Jessica Alupo at the consecration.

He further said the Church is an important conduit for attitude change towards development.

“We count on you to sensitise and teach our people the value of self-reliance and honesty. That is the only way we shall preserve the nation from infiltration by the current global moral decadence,” he said.

He added: “Uganda’s economy has been transformed to a level where the country will be self-sufficient and achieve sustainable growth. The foundation has been built with opening up of more manufacturing industries.”

In his maiden remarks as bishop, the newly consecrated prelate assured the Christians that he will focus on reviving the diocese to boost the development of the region.

“My focus as the bishop is on keeping our vision, values, and direction focused. I will work on strengthening our institutions, structures, and systems so that they empower God’s people more and more to be about the work of preaching, teaching, and healing for the transformation of our communities,” he said.

Bishop Asiimwe further promised to follow in Jesus’ footsteps through teaching, preaching, and healing for the transformation of the communities. He asked government to partner with the Church in improving healthcare services in the diocese.

“We, especially, appeal to the government to upgrade the North Kigezi Health Centre IV to a rural hospital and to partner with the diocese to upgrade all health centres by one level, and to establish more health centre IIs in local communities,” he said.

The head of Church of Uganda, Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, asked Christians to support and pray with their new bishop for guidance and better decision-making for the development of the area.

“You will meet challenges and temptations in your ministry but whenever they come, seek God’s guidance and you will overcome them because all Christians will be turning to you,” he said.

Archbishop Kaziimba affirmed his earlier stance against homosexuality and advised Christians not to allow the vice because of money but rather keep their faith strong.