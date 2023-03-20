Museveni asks clergy to scale up poverty fight

President Museveni has challenged religious leaders to focus on relevant ministries that engineer the fight against poverty at the household level.

Mr Museveni, who was represented by the State minister for Trade, Cooperatives, and Industry, Mr David Bahati, during a fundraising ceremony for the construction of Ankole Diocese Mothers’ Union Family Complex in Ruharo, Mbarara City, on Saturday, said whereas spiritual nourishment is important, it is not the only aspect of the religious ministry.

“The holistic and relevant ministry must express equal concern for the physical needs of the faithful here on earth. The believers have physical needs that must be satisfied for example food, clothes, and shelter,” he said in a speech read by Mr Bahati.

Mr Museveni said the government recognises the significant contribution of the Church of Uganda in extending social services to the people, especially in the health and education sector.

“The Church has continued to partner with the government in lifting the population standards of living through the construction of schools, hospitals, etc. This is a clear indication that the church cares about the material needs of the believers,’’ he added.

The Bishop of Ankole Diocese, Sheldon Mwesigwa, said a ministry that does not economically empower believers impedes social-economic transformation.

“Any religious institution that does not develop its faithful holistically does not only frustrate social-economic transformation, but also hinder the gospel ministry,” he said.

Mbarara District Woman MP Margaret Rwebyambu said the Church commands a big following and a better vessel for socio-economic transformation.

“The Church commands a big following and using it as a vessel for social-economic transformation remains key,” she said.

Poverty index