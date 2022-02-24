Museveni asks EU to remove market barriers

President Museveni meets State Secretary and Deputy Minister of International Development from the Kingdom of Norway, H.E Bjorg Sandkjaer, at State House, Entebbe, yesterday. PHOTO | PPU

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The EU agricultural policy covers a wide range of areas, including food quality, traceability, trade, promotion of EU farm products and provision of financial support to its farmers.

President Museveni has asked the European Union to open its market to Africa’s food produce to improve farmers’ income and ensure sustained food security.

