Museveni asks medics to work with herbalists

President Museveni. 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The President says the two groups should collaborate through doing clinical trials to eliminate issues of mistrust.

President Museveni has called upon Ugandan doctors to work closely with the innovators of herbal medicines to identify the important elements, which cure diseases and obtain intellectual property rights so the medicines can be used globally.

