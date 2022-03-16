Museveni asks medics to work with herbalists

President Museveni has called upon Ugandan doctors to work closely with the innovators of herbal medicines to identify the important elements, which cure diseases and obtain intellectual property rights so the medicines can be used globally.

This call is contained in a statement by State House, which was released yesterday following his consultative meeting with a team of scientists from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, World Health Organisation (WHO) and herbalists at State House, Entebbe.

“I know herbal medicine. Some of them are incomparable. I was treated with local medicine up to eight years old but I’m now 77 years old. There is a plant called Ekimara. Since time immemorial, the Banyankole use it to treat tapeworms, among others. The African people kept this knowledge a secret with their families,” Mr Museveni said.

The President said doctors should collaborate with the innovators of herbal medicine through doing clinical trials in the presence of the formulae founders (herbalists) in order to rule out mistrust and thereafter identify the important elements which cure a given illness.

“Once trials are done and the herb is considered to be good then let it be captured and put on record thus earning intellectual property protection. Thereafter, let it be used here and internationally,” Mr Museveni said.

Doctors and herbalists in the country are always in conflict. Many doctors don’t support the use of herbs, citing lack of proof that the products work but herbalists argue that the doctors detest herbs because of lack of knowledge, saying people buy their products because they work.

The team from WHO came to Uganda on February 28 to support the efforts in developing herbal medicines for Covid-19 and guide vaccine development, according to Dr Monica Musenero, the minister for Science, Technology and Innovation.

WHO role

According to her, the WHO officials will aid in transforming the country’s “science, technology and innovations into industrial value chains.”

Dr Musenero was quoted in the State House statement to have applauded the President for his “relentless efforts in developing a science-led economy, and specifically championing the development of indigenous herbal medicines.”

The minister also briefed the President on the 12-step natural therapeutic value chain; Forests and gardens, herbalists, technicians, herbal institutions, registration of intellectual property, research scientists, clinical trials, regulatory agencies, manufacturing, offtake and market, international clearance, consumer confidence and marketing.