Museveni asks six new foreign ambassadors to woe investors into Uganda

President Museveni has asked the six newly accredited Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Uganda to woe more foreign businesses to invest in Uganda.



Mr Museveni made the call as he received credentials from Sasayama Takuya, the Japanese Ambassador to Uganda; Mr Mohammad Khalil E. Faroudah, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Uganda; Mr Miroslaw Gojdz, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland; Ms Jenny Da Rin, the Australian Ambassador to Uganda; Mr Mohammed Mutair, the Qatar Ambassador; and Ruzaimi Mohamad, the Malaysian Ambassador to Uganda at State House, Entebbe on Tuesday.

Australia's new ambassador to Uganda Jenny Da Rin (4th L) and her delegation pose for a photo with President Museveni after presenting her credentials at State House Entebbe on May 28, 2024

During the discussion with Mr Takuya, President Museveni expressed gratitude to Japan for its close collaboration with the government of Uganda, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and other sectors.

"I thank the government of Japan for the bridge across the Nile and the road in the north," he noted. Ambassador Takuya pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in attracting Japanese companies to invest in Uganda.

Japan and Uganda have maintained good economic relations over the years through the implementation of various projects and programmes.

During the presentation os his credentials, Mr Faroudah conveyed wishes of good health from the Saudi king to President Museveni.

"I am happy to meet a great leader like you, and I bring you wishes of good health from my king," he said.

He pledged to do his best to enhance the ties between the two countries.

President Museveni used the occasion to extend an invitation to more Saudi Arabian companies to invest in Uganda, highlighting the significant business potential in the country.

In his meeting with Mr Gojdz, President Museveni expressed optimism in establishing strong working relations between Uganda and Poland.

Australia's new ambassador to Uganda Jenny Da Rin presents her credentials to President Museveni at State House Entebbe

The Australian Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Da Rin, expressed interest in building a robust relationship between Uganda and Australia.

President Museveni and the Australian ambassador discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, with a focus on trade, investment, and tourism between the two countries.

During the presentation of his credentials to President Museveni, Mr Mutair pledged to enhance the already established relations between the State of Qatar and Uganda. He specifically highlighted the agriculture sector as a key area for cooperation.

President Museveni urged Qatar companies to consider investing in Uganda, particularly in value addition within the agricultural sector.

Malaysia's new ambassador to Uganda Ruzaimi Mohamad presents his credentials to President Museveni at State House Entebbe



President Museveni and the Malaysian ambassador discussed various matters related to enhancing trade and investment opportunities, with a particular focus on palm oil. Malaysia, being the second-largest producer of palm oil in the world, was highlighted in the discussion.