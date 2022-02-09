Museveni asks UN to fight environmental damage

President Yoweri Museveni. Photo | PPU

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • While meeting the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Ms Susan Ngongi Namondo, at State House Entebbe, Mr Museveni gave an example of farmers in Eastern Uganda who are growing rice in swamps, an economic activity he said has a negative impact on the environment.

President Yoweri Museveni has asked United Nations (UN) agencies in Uganda to focus on fighting environmental degradation which is a big danger to human existence and development in the face of climate change.

