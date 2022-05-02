Museveni awards medal to woman who hid NRA fighters

President Museveni has awarded the Luweero Triangle Medal to Ms Anna Maria Mukaluyinda Nakampi of Kijaguzo Parish, Semuto in Nakaseke District in appreciation of her support and contribution to the National Resistance Army (NRA) liberation struggle.

Speaking shortly after the thanksgiving Mass to celebrate the life and work of Ms Nakampi at St Mary’s Catholic Parish-Kijaguzo in Nakaseke, the President congratulated her for making 80 years and also thanked God for giving her a long life.

Mr Museveni, who was accompanied by his daughter Natasha Museveni Karugire, gave a brief history of the struggle in the jungles of Luweero.

He praised Ms Nakampi for her connections coupled with roles she played in housing, feeding and doing reconnaissance for the then NRA combatants, enabling them to trek at night to avoid arrests.

Assistance

“At Kijaguzo, we met Maama Anna who handed us to Senkaali (we nick named ‘Lt Col’ Senkaali). They played a big role in [showing] us hidden paths while we trekked at night dodging police officers in the town,” Mr Museveni was quoted in a State House statement said yesterday.

He also commended the residents of Kijaguzo for contributing towards the liberation struggle.

On his arrival, the President toured St Mary’s Catholic Parish-Kijaguzo next to the residence of Ms Nakampi.

In1981, the church housed the President and his late mother, Esteri Kokundeka Nganzi, Mr Moses Kigongo, Salim Saleh and other combatants.

Ms Nakampi gifted the President with a shield, an arrow and his portrait in remembrance of the liberation struggle while in Kijaguzo Parish.

Mr Museveni pledged a bus for St Denis SS Kijaguzo and also pledged to tarmac more roads.

He also promised to give three Saccos Shs20 million each.

He urged residents to embrace the Parish Development Model, which he said will improve the standard of living for households.

On the issue of land wrangles in Buganda and the Church land, the President pledged to ensure that it is settled.

In her written speech, Ms Nakampi, urged Christians to serve God well when given a chance for He knows the right time to reward you.

“Serving God is greater than all riches on the earth. I am a witness,” she said.