Museveni back at Namugongo after four years

President Museveni yesterday attended the Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations in person at the Catholic Shrine, four years after being absent.

In 2020 and 2021, there were no physical celebrations as the country was under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in 2022 and 2023 when the country was fully opened up, the head of State, who had for a long time been a regular guest of honour, was a no show at Namugongo.

His attendance yesterday was only known a few days ago when the Special Forces Unit, the security outfit that guards the President and other key installations in the country, started manning the security at Namugongo.

Speaking to this publication in an interview last evening, the Senior Press Secretary to the President, Mr Sandor Walusimbi, said the President had to physically attend this year’s event because it had a huge significance to the martyrdom.

60th anniversary

“This event (Uganda Martyrs’ Day 2024) was very significant because it is the 60th anniversary of the Uganda Martyrs. So I think the President felt it necessary to be part of the congregation celebrating the 60th anniversary of the canonisation of the Uganda Martyrs,” Mr Walusimbi said.

In his speech, President Museveni commended Ugandans for reaching the day after having previously gone through many problems.

“Corona, Ebola, all those issues but [we] managed to go through them and we are now here again,” he said amid cheers from the pilgrims.

Mr Museveni was flanked by the First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni, who also doubles as the Education minister.

Shortly after attending the half-day celebrations, he was seen in a jovial mood with the clergy led by the outgoing Nebbi Diocese Archbishop Raphael p’Mony Wokorach who was the main celebrant.