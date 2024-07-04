Museveni backs Kiira Motors' regional ambitions for Kayoola buses

President Museveni on Wednesday held a consultative meeting with a delegation from Kiira Motors Corporation at State House Entebbe to discuss the progress of the Kayoola buses and explore opportunities for regional market expansion.

Led by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, the delegation briefed President Museveni on the advancements made with the Kayoola buses. Discussions focused on collaboration strategies aimed at enhancing the positioning of the buses in the regional market.

During the meeting, Mr Paul Isaac Musasizi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kiira Motors Corporation, informed the President that the buses had successfully undergone testing in the market and received positive feedback from clients regarding their efficiency. He highlighted that the buses had collectively travelled over 600,000 kilometers across routes in Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania without any issues, underscoring the corporation's commitment to delivering high-quality products.