Museveni bids farewell to outgoing Swedish envoy

President Museveni yesterday bid farewell to the outgoing Swedish Ambassador, Mr Per Lindgärde, who has concluded his five-year tour of duty in Uganda.

Ambasador Per Lindgärde, who paid a courtesy call on the President at State House Entebbe, thanked him for the wonderful time he has had in the country.

“It has been a pleasure working in Uganda, we had a wonderful time here. The weather is so wonderful,” he said, adding that the historical ties between Sweden and Uganda has given them the opportunity to enrich their cooperation.

Mr Museveni commended the bilateral ties and good working relationship between Uganda and Sweden.

He urged the ambasador and the Swedish government to work together for the benefit of the people in the two countries.

President Museveni and the outgoing Swedish ambasador also discussed other areas of cooperation, including investment clean energy. They also discussed matters of peace, democracy and good governance, health, water and sanitation.

Mr Lindgärde, who previously worked in Nigeria, was appointed ambassador to Somalia in April.

He will take up his new position next month.

He has worked at the Swedish embassies in Nairobi,Kenya and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia as well as serving as a Swedish representative in Geneva, Switzerland.

He has also served as the UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Envoy for Somalia and has been a special adviser for the Horn of Africa at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, also attended the meeting.

