Museveni bids farewell to outgoing UNDP head

President Museveni yesterday bid farewell to Ms Elsie Attafuah, the outgoing United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative for Uganda, who paid a courtesy call on him at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District.

Ms Attafuah has been in Uganda for four and a half years.

President Museveni thanked her for her fundamental contribution in the development of Uganda, noting that he has been following her work across the country.

“If the United Nations could just help us in skills and environment, they don’t have to do everything but skills and environment,” he said.

President Museveni (3rd right), Ms Elsie G. Attafuah, the outgoing United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative for Uganda (4th right), and her delegation in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District on January 8, 2024. PHOTO/HANDOUR

On her part, Ms Attafuah thanked President Museveni for his exceptional leadership, even in times of crisis such as Covid-19 where he made critical decisions that helped the nation in fighting the pandemic. She also commended President Museveni for his unwavering support to the UN.

Ms Attafuah informed the President that the UNDP, together with Makerere University, have established an innovation hub, the first of its kind in Uganda, which will offer innovators with spaces to design and come up with innovations.

She further thanked President Museveni for helping UNDP have a home in Uganda.

“Your Excellency, we don’t take it for granted. We know that in 1986, you offered UNDP a plot of land close to you in Nakasero,” Ms Attafuah noted.

The meeting was also attended by Ms Sheila Ngatia, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Uganda.

About UNDP

UNDP is a United Nations agency tasked with helping countries eliminate poverty and achieve sustainable economic growth and human development.