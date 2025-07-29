Museveni bids farewell to outgoing World Bank Country Manager Mukami Kariuki

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on July 28 bade farewell to Ms Mukami Kariuki, the outgoing World Bank Country Manager for Uganda, commending her service and partnership over the past three years.

In a meeting held at State House Entebbe, President Museveni thanked Ms Kariuki for what he described as a fruitful collaboration between the World Bank and the Government of Uganda since she took office on August 1, 2021.

Ms Kariuki expressed her appreciation for the support and cooperation she received during her tenure.

The farewell was also attended by Mr Qimiao Fan, the World Bank Country Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda, who is based in Nairobi. Mr Fan emphasized the Bank’s continued interest in supporting Uganda’s development, especially in areas such as agriculture, youth employment, and renewable energy.

“Uganda has great potential. You have fertile soils, abundant sunshine for renewable energy, and a rapidly growing young population that needs jobs,” Mr Fan said.

He noted that while Uganda has strong agricultural potential, productivity remains relatively low due to limited irrigation, poor logistics, and lack of access to quality seeds and fertilizers.

“Despite your fertile soils, Uganda’s agricultural productivity remains relatively low. Investing in irrigation and logistics can help farmers access markets more effectively,” he added.

President Museveni responded by highlighting strides Uganda has made in agricultural research and innovation, particularly in seed development and irrigation.

“We already have improved seeds for crops like coffee, bananas, maize, cassava, and potatoes. Our research centers have done their job. The challenge now is funding the uptake and supporting farmers to apply the technologies,” he said.

He cited the example of Prof Florence Muranga in Bushenyi District, who uses irrigation to harvest 53 tonnes of bananas per acre, compared to the district average of five tonnes.

The President also discussed plans to restore wetlands while promoting aquaculture, proposing a shift from farming in wetlands to fish farming on their periphery.

“We want to move people from wetlands and support them to do fish farming on the edge. That way, we preserve the wetlands and still use the water for irrigation,” he explained.

Mr Museveni acknowledged the cultural and historical value of agriculture in Uganda, noting that crops like millet, bananas, and cassava are part of the country’s indigenous agricultural heritage.

“Agriculture is part of our ancient heritage. These crops are not foreign; they are ours,” he said.