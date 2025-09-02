Museveni blasts Western funders

President Museveni has described the Western funders’ decision to shun bankrolling the construction of railways and power generation projects in Uganda as “irrational” at a time the country needed the infrastructure to support its development agenda.

It’s a battle to get money from some of the sources for electricity generation, railway construction and rehabilitation, President Museveni told the Uganda Development Finance Summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala on September 1.

Under the theme: “Transforming Africa through National Development Finance Architecture,” the two-day Summit comes at a time of profound global economic shifts. Traditional aid is diminishing, access to international capital is becoming more constrained, and the urgency to create self-sustaining, inclusive economic models has never been greater, especially for the African continent.

“The rational way is to have a railway to transport cargo, a pipeline to transport oil, have light cargo, and passengers transported on the roads,” Mr Museveni said, explaining that the high costs of doing business in Uganda are partly driven by the high reliance on roads for transportation of goods, which pushes up production costs.

“When the West invests in infrastructure, it is mostly to support social infrastructure; education and health sectors and very little for the economic sectors and not railways, yet these are people who call themselves capitalists. How can a capitalist not know how money is generated? How will you have affordable inputs in production when you don’t deal with electricity? When you don’t build the railway? Okay, the factors of production may stay on road, but road transport is very expensive, much more expensive than railway transport network,’’ he said.

Uganda pegs its hopes to bring down costs of transporting a container from Mombasa to Kampala by 50 percent and increase the turnaround time for trucks by constructing a standard gauge railway network from Malaba to Kampala, whose construction is expected to start next year.

When completed, the project expects to reduce the cost transporting a 20-foot container from Mombasa to Kampala from about $3,200-$3,500 to $1,600-$2,000.

The President, however, was grateful to the European Union for bankrolling the rehabilitation of Tororo-Gulu metre gauge railway (MGR) at Eur 21.5 million (about Shs91 billion), while the government of Uganda will contribute counterpart funding equivalent to Eur 13.1 million (Shs55 billion).

The railway line, which connects to the Gulu inland container hub, is part of the EU is financing in northern Uganda under the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) programme.

The line rehabilitation project has reached Soroti and is expected to be handed over in February 2026. Dr Patricia Ojangole, the managing director of Uganda Development Bank, said the summit is a pivotal moment in Africa’s history, a moment that demands bold reflection, decisive action, and unwavering commitment to reshaping our destiny.

“Aspiration Two of Agenda 2063 of the African Union calls for an Africa that shall be a continent where the free movement of people, capital, goods and services will result in significant increases in trade and investments amongst African countries rising to unprecedented levels, and in the strengthening of Africa’s place in global trade. It further aspires towards growing the continent’s share of global trade from 2 percent to 12 percent by 2045,” Dr Ojangole said.

At the Uganda Development Finance Summit, discussions centred on industrial policy, technological disruption, green growth, agricultural transformation, and private sector competitiveness. The summit generated tangible insights and actions that reflect Africa’s context, capacity, and ambitions.

The summit also serves as a critical forum for exploring Africa’s demographic dividend, labour market shifts, and the need to create competitive advantage in an increasingly uncertain global trade environment.

Speakers included DFI leaders, financial experts, development organisations, venture capital funds, experts in green finance, leaders in academia, ministers, policymakers, business leaders, heads of corporations, among others.

The Uganda Development Finance Summit is a strategic call to action. It is an invitation for governments, development finance institutions, the private sector, and development partners to think differently, act boldly, and lead decisively.

Core Purpose

The summit brought together global critical thinkers, policymakers, financiers, and changemakers to forge a new path to development finance in Africa.

The Uganda Development Finance Summit, the first of its kind in Uganda, promises to reshape the trajectory of Africa’s development narrative.

This convening provides a platform for bold, practical dialogue on how Africa can reimagine its development pathways by strengthening the institutions that mobilise, allocate, and direct long-term capital.

At the heart of the summit is a deep recognition that development finance is not just about capital. It is about confidence, coordination, and clarity of purpose. It is about building an ecosystem where finance is a catalyst for productivity, inclusion, resilience and self-reliant growth.

President Museveni argued for national development banks, stating that this solves the problem of a fragmented market which has derailed Africa’s economic advancement.