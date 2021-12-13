Museveni, Bobi due in Kayunga tomorrow

President Museveni and Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, are expected in Kayunga tomorrow to shore up support for their candidates ahead of Thursday’s district chairperson by-election.

While six candidates are in the race, most forecasts point to a two-way battle between NRM (Mr Andrew Muwonge) and NUP (Ms Harriet Nakwedde) candidates. Others in the race include Mr Anthony Waddimba (DP), Mr Boniface Bandikubi (Ind), Mr Magid Nyanzi (Ind) and Mr Jamir Kamoga (Ind).

Big wigs from both the ruling and leading Opposition parties have already descended on the eastern district.

On Saturday, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, the prime minister, was at Nyiize Primary School in Kangulumira Sub-county canvassing support for the NRM flag bearer.

At the same time, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, was in Nazigo Town, drumming up support for the NUP flag bearer.

Other big wigs in the NUP camp who have pitched camp in the district, include Ms Betty Nambooze, the Mukono municipality MP; Mr Patrick Mugisha, the Mityana District chairman; Mr Patrick Nsanja, the Ntenjeru South MP; and Mr Charles Tebandeke, the Bbaale County MP, among others.

Ms Nabbanja, who has been in the district since last Thursday, headlines a strong NRM line up that includes Mr Moses Kigongo, the NRM vice chairman; Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, the NRM vice chairman for central; Mr Amos Lugoloobi, the State minister for Finance; Ms Rosemary Ssenninde, the NRM director for mobilisation; and Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the director for communications, among others.

“We are not treating this by-election lightly for it will be a big determinant on whether people in Kayunga still want to work with the NRM government,” Ms Nabbanja said, adding, “We are going to do whatever it takes to win it. I think some people don’t know that I am the NRM government bulldozer.”

Uganda's Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja walks on a cloth upon her arrival at Galilaaya Sub-county headquarters in Kayunga District on December 9. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE

Mr Sulaiman Madada, the former minister for the Elderly and Disabled affairs, revealed that while on the campaign trail, President Museveni is expected to hand over 500 freehold land titles to land tenants in Kitimbwa and Kayonza sub-counties.

Kayunga used to be a bastion for NRM before Mohammed Ffeffekka Sserubogo became the first Opposition politician to head the district. Sserubogo, however, died in June after serving only one month in office. His son, Mr Kamoga is running in the race on an Independent ticket.

“This is the toughest election we have ever had since the creation of this district in 2001,” Mr Sam Bulamaba, a voter, said.

Promises from different camps haven’t been in short supply, with Ms Nabbanja promising to push for the elevation of Kayunga Town Council to a municipality in the event that NRM prevails. The prime minister has also vowed to ensure that the tarmacking of the Galilaaya-Kayunga road commences next year.

Campaigns

Mr Patrick Nsanja (NUP) said they have formulated a plan to defend their victory, which NRM wants to ‘steal from us’.

Mr Charles Tebandeke, (Bbaale County MP), who is heading Ms Nakwedde’s campaign task force, says although they are sure of a landslide win in the by-election, they have received reliable information that the Electoral Commission is allegedly conniving with NRM to rig the election.

“Basing on the unfairness being exercised by security organs on NUP supporters, without being restrained by the EC, we have lost confidence in the exercise,” Mr Tebandeke said yesterday in Kayunga Town.

Soon after the nomination of Ms Nakwedde on November 29, police used teargas to disperse her supporters who were celebrating her nomination.

However, NRM supporters celebrated Mr Muwonge’s nomination uninterrupted.

Mr Mpuuga urged the youth to protect their votes from being rigged.

But the district returning officer, Ms Janepher Kyobutungi, dismissed claims that they want to rig the election in favour of NRM.

“Who is conniving with who to rig the election? That is mere propaganda,” Ms Kyobutungi said.

What they say...

Mr Kaggwa Kasolo, politician and businessman.

The winner of the by-election should focus mainly on fighting acts of land grabbing and wrangles that has resulted in many residents becoming landless and others losing their life. Many politicians that enter office are compromised by the desire to get wealthy.

Mr Yusuf Kalule, opinion leader in Kayunga District.

The candidates should address the issue of political wrangles, especially between Mr Moses Karangwa and Ms Ida Nantaba. The wrangles have created insecurity and also led to loss of many development projects.

Mr Kizza Mutwalibu, NRM Kayunga District spokesperson.

They should address the issue of low agricultural productivity as a result of extension workers failing to do their work.Kayunga used to be a food basket for Kampala but today residents eat matooke from Mbarara. Even if government tarmacks the Kayunga-Galilaaya road, this will not put money people’s pockets.

Ms Rebecca Kuteesa, businesswoman.

They should address the issue of disunity among local leaders in the district, who are now divided into two camps namely Nantaba and Karangwa camps.