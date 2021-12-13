Museveni, Bobi due in Kayunga tomorrow

Prwesident Museveni (L) and opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. 

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Six candidates are in the Kayunga District chairperson by-election race and the most forecasts point to a battle between NRM (Mr Andrew Muwonge) and NUP (Ms Harriet Nakwedde) candidates

President Museveni and Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, are expected in Kayunga tomorrow to shore up support for their candidates ahead of Thursday’s district chairperson by-election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.