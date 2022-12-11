Museveni calls for faithfulness among marrieds for strong families

President Museveni has advised married couples to remain faithful to one another in order to build strong families.

“Acts of promiscuity in marriage is the major cause of breaks-ups and weak families because there is no trust for one another. Couples should remain faithful, respect and also love one another,” President Museveni said.

President Museveni’s remarks were contained in a speech read by the Prime Minister, Ms Robina Nabbanja, during the wedding of Mr Moses Karangwa, the Kayunga District NRM chairman on Saturday in Kayunga Town.

Mr Karangwa, exchanged marriage vows with his wife Ms Florence Kirabo before Bishop Christopher Kakooza at Kayunga Catholic Church.

The couple has been together for 27 years and have seven children together.

President Museveni, who donated Shs20m cash to the couple, also assured Ugandans that the current wave of insecurity in some parts of the country due to attacks on police posts would be defeated and culprits would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Do not worry about these acts of insecurity. Concentrate on carrying out economic activities to increase household incomes to fight poverty in your homes,” the President said.

President Museveni also cautioned residents of Kayunga District to desist from political wrangles, which he said deter development in the area.

Mr Karangwa and Ms Ida Nantaba, the district woman MP have for long been involved in a bitter political wrangle which even prompted President Museveni to intervene but in vain.

The wedding was attended by Ms Milly Babalanda the Minister for Presidency, Mr Richard Buteera the deputy Chief Justice, a number of cultural leaders who included the Ssabanyala Baker Kimeze, the Umukuka John Amram Wagabyalire, NRM leaders and Members of Parliament.

The couple flew from their home in Jinja in a helicopter to Kayunga Town, bringing business to a temporally standstill.

Bishop Kakooza commended Mr Karangwa for his decision to wed his long time wife and urged other Christians who have not taken marriage vows to do so.