Museveni calls for global cooperation to boost Africa’s coffee production

President Museveni has called for global cooperation to boost African coffee production, emphasising its potential to spur economic growth, poverty reduction, and improved livelihoods for millions of people on the continent.

“Let us work together to brew a better, more equitable, and more prosperous coffee future for Africa and the world. Together we can redefine the narrative of African coffee from being a source of raw materials to a global leader in quality, sustainability, and innovation,” Mr Museveni said in a statement read by his vice, Ms Jessica Alupo, at the United Nations Food Systems Summit +4 (UNFSS+4) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The summit, co-organised by Ethiopia and Italy, brought together heads of state and key delegates from Africa and the international community for three days starting July 27.

He added, “We need to strengthen regional and continental collaboration through regional and continental partnerships to promote African coffee, advocate and support equitable markets through global agreements, and undertake joint research and climate action.”

Mr Museveni noted that Uganda in 2017 set an ambitious target to boost coffee production to 1.2 million tonnes by 2030, stating that in 2023/2024, the production was 498,000 tonnes; hence, the tight transformation agenda for a sustainable growth and development of an inclusive coffee sector.

Left to Rights: Ethiopia's Minister for Agriculture Mr Girma Amente, Uganda's VP Jessica Alupo, and the United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed, and other officials on a guided tour in the Ingera Food factory in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 27, 2025. PHOTO/ VPPU

“The government has aggressively scaled up areas under coffee cultivation and boosted farm-level productivity by distributing over 1.5 billion high-quality seedlings in the last eight years, expanding the cultivated area from 583,000 hectares toward a target of 1.5 million hectares, and increasing yield per tree from 0.8 kg to 1.5 kg,” he said.

Coffee remains one of Uganda’s economic drivers; by March 2025, it was Uganda’s second-leading export with $1.837 billion after gold, which is Uganda's first-leading export at $3.788 billion. Despite its significance, the sector faces challenges, including price fluctuations that affect many coffee dealers and farmers in Uganda.





The ongoing UNFSS+4 summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, brings together heads of state and government officials, among others, from around the world, including representatives from the UN, Italy, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jordan, Oman, Morocco, Cuba, Nepal, France, Uganda, Somalia, Kenya, and Zambia. The summit aims to reflect on progress, strengthen partnerships, and unlock financing to accelerate food systems transformation.