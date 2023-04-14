Museveni calls for import substitution

President Museveni has said zonal industrial hubs established to skill the youth will enable Uganda to stop importing what can be made locally.

Addressing a gathering shortly after commissioning the zonal industrial hub for Madi Sub-region, located in Dazaipi, Adjumani District yesterday, the President noted that while training the youth, the industrial hubs should remember to put emphasis on addressing the basic human needs, namely food, shelter and clothing, saying these can turn into business for them to earn a living.

“It is important that our children get the skills because when you look at all of you, the shirts you’re putting on, you’re supporting foreign business. You paid money to support foreign businesses, yet your children don’t have money. I want these children to learn to make everything we use here, so that we preserve our wealth and don’t squander it,” the President said.

He added that the items produced must have the market within Uganda, Africa and globally.

He promised to support the beneficiaries further to put into action what they have learnt.

The President encouraged the administrators of the industrial hub to expand the scope of what they teach the youth and add, among other things, how to make animal feeds from maize and other raw materials.

At the same function, the President, currently on a tour of investment and wealth creation projects in West Nile Sub-region, committed to continue improving the social and economic infrastructure of the region.

He promised to work on the road from Laropi to Moyo connecting to Yumbe and eventually Koboko. He said Laropi bridge will also be worked on.

About the unstable electricity, the President said the government is working on a strong power line of 400KV from Karuma to Oluyo in Oyam and the 132KV moving from Oluyo, Pakwach, Nebbi and to Moyo districts.

“Another very strong line will go from Oluyo in Nwoya District straight to Nimule on the border with South Sudan. It is from that now, that we shall tap the one for Adjumani District,” he said.

On the issue of Apaa land conflicts, the President said they would be solved and asked the Madi community to be calm. He added that although the area is in Madi, it doesn’t mean that the Acholi don’t have to stay there and the debate about the illegitimate settlers in that area will also be handled.

He further warned those encroaching on Zoka forest to stop immediately.

According to the State House comptroller, Ms Jane Barekye, Adjumani zonal industrial hub started its operations in March and is offering free training to 236 youth, 112 of whom are female from Adjumani, Moyo and Obongi irrespective of their level of education.

She said these are being skilled in tailoring, hair dressing, welding, carpentry and joinery and building and construction. She also noted that they have started educating the students on how to practice the four-acre model.

Ms Barekye informed the President that the training centre is managed by a committee headed by Moyo Resident District Commissioner deputised by the LC5 chairpersons of Adjumani and Obongi, NRM chairman of Moyo, youth and women, among others.

“This was to instill a sense of belonging that this hub belongs to them, and we always inform and consult them of whatever we are going to do. We also emphasise that we choose instructors that know the local language,” Ms Barekye said.