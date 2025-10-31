Museveni calls for lifestyle change to curb silent diseases

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged Ugandans to adopt healthier lifestyles and embrace preventive healthcare to combat the rising threat of non-communicable diseases.

Speaking at the graduation and groundbreaking ceremony at Mulago School of Nursing and Midwifery, Museveni emphasised the importance of prevention in Uganda's health strategy.

"Everyone must become their own doctor and nurse in the fight against diseases," Museveni said, adding that preventive healthcare has been key to eliminating diseases like polio, measles, and tuberculosis.

The President highlighted the need for proper hygiene and healthy living practices, including sleeping under mosquito nets, boiling drinking water, and proper waste disposal.

Museveni also warned against lifestyle-related illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and cancer, especially in urban areas.

"These diseases are easy to prevent and manage through lifestyle changes," he said, urging health practitioners to intensify campaigns on balanced diets and physical exercise.

The President advised graduates to live responsibly and uphold discipline, saying, "If you know your family and your country depend on you, you cannot live recklessly."

Mulago School of Nursing and Midwifery Principal Josephine Nambiro Kigozi said the institution remains committed to producing competent and ethical health professionals.

The school has launched a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing affiliated with Busitema University and introduced an online licensing system to simplify certification.

Commissioner for Health Education and Training Hajjat Safina Musene commended Mulago School for maintaining its legacy as a leading health institution.

The event marked the groundbreaking of a new multipurpose training complex, expanding the school's facilities and strengthening its role as a center of excellence in health education.



