Museveni calls on Japanese companies to support Uganda on value addition

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan, Mr Hayashi Yoshimasa, and his delegation on August 2 at State House to discuss potential ways Japan can support Uganda, particularly in the area of value addition.

The President said Japanese investors should be encouraged to set up industries in Uganda, aiming to move away from the practice of importing raw materials.

He added that value addition is crucial for Africa and Uganda to unlock their true economic potential, given the abundance of natural resources available.

“Africa is very deceptive because you can live without money as long as you eat, if it is merely survival,” President Museveni said during the meeting.

He told the meeting that the economy of the whole of Africa is 2.7 trillion Dollars, which is smaller than the GDP of Japan, Germany, and India.

He also highlighted that despite government interventions, there are still hurdles to overcome, such as dealing with raw materials and the need to increase participation in the money economy.

"We are therefore undergoing what is called perennial hemorrhage and it’s responsible for Africa’s stunting due to our bankrupt planners, coupled with external parasites who manipulate, interfere politically, and work with traitors to retard Africa," President Museveni explained.

The President urged Japanese manufacturing companies to take an interest in Uganda and help add value to its products, mentioning coffee as one of the key commodities.

He also requested assistance in finding companies capable of producing car batteries since Uganda possesses a significant amount of lithium.

In response, the Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister expressed their desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Uganda, with Japan, as the G7 Presidency, valuing direct communication with Africa.

Mr Hayashi pledged ongoing support for Uganda in the health sector and revealed that Japanese companies are increasingly interested in Ugandan startups, committing to help them grow into successful enterprises.

He also promised to explore the possibility of getting companies to manufacture car batteries, fulfilling President Museveni's request.