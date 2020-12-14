Museveni campaigns past stipulated time in Kabale

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu More by this Author

President Museveni on Saturday campaigned beyond 6pm, the stipulated time for candidates to end their campaigns.

The Electoral Commission (EC) guidelines indicate that campaign meetings shall start at 8am and shall not exceed 6pm.

Mr Museveni, who was expected in Kabale District at 12pm arrived at about 5pm to address a meeting of NRM leaders and flag bearers at Kabale Sports Ground.

He started his address at 5:33pm and ended it at 6:44pm, and he held a short meeting with the local parliamentary flag bearers.

“I was looking for votes in these areas and yesterday I returned to Kampala for thanksgiving and praying for the country. I wanted to come early but got meetings in Entebbe. I drove from Kampala to be able to see the area and I came stopping to greet people of NRM. Thank you Kigezi for supporting NRM because I was seeing you on the way and in town,” Mr Museveni told the campaign meeting.

After leaving the venue at about 7pm, Mr Museveni could not meet NRM youth leaders in Kigezi.

He instead invited them to his home in Rwakitura in Kiruhura District where he addressed them yesterday in Karo Village, a few kilometres from his country home.

Mr Richard Muhanguzi, the Kabale Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party chairman, said: “Allowing President Museveni to campaign past time shows selective application of the Electoral Commission guidelines.”

However, Mr Darius Nandinda, the Resident District Commissioner, said Mr Museveni has the liberty to address his people regardless of the time limit.

“He is a candidate and President of Uganda. Other candidates are not presidents,” Mr Nandida said.

Police have on several occasions dispersed many campign meeting of Opposition candidates such as Mr Robert Kyagulanayi of National Unity Platform and Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat of FDC on account that they were campaigning beyond 6pm.

Police have fired tear gas and bullets to disperse the candidates and their supporters, accusing them of violating the campaign guidelines.

The Opposition has persistently counter-accused police and other security agencies of partisan enforcement of the election guidelines against them while NRM members are allowed to violate the rules.

Last month, Mr Amuriat arrived in Kabale a few minutes to 5pm and police blocked him from accessing his campaign venue, claiming he would go past 6pm.